Comedian Leanne Morgan extends tour and adds Wilkes-Barre show

WILKES-BARRE – F.M. Kirby Center welcomes comedian Leanne Morgan for a stop on her “Just Getting Started” tour on Saturday, January 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $39.75 plus fees

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M., or by calling 570-826-1100.

Comedian Leanne Morgan just extended her “Just Getting Started” tour into 2024 by adding 27 shows across the country.

Leanne Morgan has taken the world by storm and she’s — ahem — just getting started! Following the breakout ratings success of her critically acclaimed Netflix special, I’m Every Woman, Morgan has sold out over 100 theater and arena shows across the United States. To get in front of more fans with her latest hit stand-up show, Morgan extended her theatre and arena tour through June 2024.

“At the pace these new shows are being added, I’m going to run out of spray tanner by January!” exclaims Morgan. “I named my second tour “Just Getting Started” because I’m a 58-year-old mother and grandmother that’s having the time of my life! This is a dream come true! I truly feel like I am in the prime of my life.”

“I’ve had the honor to perform this new hour to 100 shows across this great country performing in front of both new and returning fans who feel like my best friends. All of this has truly blossomed into such a precious and supportive community! I’ll continue sharing more stories of my real life, my family and my experiences and I hope people will still come away from this new hour saying, ‘this is my life — is Leanne spying on me??’”

Much of the fanfare can be attributed to an act that resonates with men and women of all ages from all walks of life. A respite for those exhausted by an entertainment landscape that often celebrates youth over substance, Morgan is a shining example that life is meaningful and vibrant at any age and with age comes wisdom and a wicked sense of humor.

In her first six months on the new tour, Morgan performed for packed crowds with over 100,000 tickets sold. She’s sold out shows in major cities across the United States, including two in her hometown of Knoxville, TN.

Her self-produced and financed special, ‘Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman,’ placed in the Top 10 on Netflix and is one of the highest rated specials on the platform this year. With this heat behind her, Variety named Leanne Morgan one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch for 2023 and she was named to the Forbes 50 over 50 list. Morgan has also been featured in and made appearances on the Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, PBS NewsHour, Sherri, The Washington Post, People Magazine, NPR Fresh Air, Christianity Today, AARP, Forbes Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and countless others.

A triple threat, Morgan added actress and author to her repertoire. She stars opposite Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the upcoming comedy feature film “You’re Cordially Invited”, which recently wrapped production and will be released in 2024. Her highly anticipated memoir “What in the World?” (Convergent) also hits shelves in September of 2024.

LEANNE MORGAN: JUST GETTING STARTED TOUR DATES + INDICATES NEW SHOW ADDED

Oct. 5, 2023 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center [SOLD OUT]

Oct. 6, 2023 Fayetteville, AR Walton Arts Center [SOLD OUT]

Oct. 7, 2023 Wichita, KS Century II Performing Arts Center [SOLD OUT]

Oct. 13, 2023 Birmingham, AL BJCC – Concert Hall [SOLD OUT]

Oct. 14, 2023 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Oct. 15, 2023 Montgomery, AL Montgomery Performing Arts Centre [2x SOLD OUT]

Oct. 26, 2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Oct. 27, 2023 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Oct. 28, 2023 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre [4PM – AVAIL | 7PM – SOLD OUT]

Oct. 29, 2023 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre [SOLD OUT]

Nov. 3, 2023 Tysons, VA Capital One Hal [SOLD OUT]

Nov. 4, 2023 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall [2x SOLD OUT]

Nov. 5, 2023 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall [4PM – AVAIL | 7PM – SOLD OUT]

Nov. 16, 2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre [SOLD OUT]

Nov. 17, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium [SOLD OUT]

Nov. 18, 2023 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium [2x SOLD OUT]

Nov. 19, 2023 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre

Nov. 30, 2023 Birmingham, AL BJCC – Concert Hall [SOLD OUT]

Dec. 1, 2023 Birmingham, AL BJCC – Concert Hall [SOLD OUT]

Dec. 2, 2023 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre [2x SOLD OUT]

Dec. 3, 2023 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre [4PM – AVAIL | 7PM – SOLD OUT]

Dec. 14, 2023 Springfield, MO Juanita K. Simmons Hall [SOLD OUT]

Dec. 15, 2023 Springfield, MO Juanita K. Simmons Hall [SOLD OUT]

Dec. 16, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion [2x SOLD OUT]

Dec. 17, 2023 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

+Jan. 19, 2024 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

Jan. 20, 2024 Tampa, FL Tampa Theatre [2x SOLD OUT]

Jan. 21, 2024 Tampa, FL Tampa Theatre [2x SOLD OUT]

+Jan. 26, 2024 Hershey, PA Hershey Theatre

+Jan. 27, 2024 Wilkes-Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

+Feb. 2, 2024 Las Vegas, NV Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater

+Feb. 3, 2024 Rancho Mirage, CA Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage – The Show

+Feb. 16, 2024 Wichita Falls, TX Memorial Auditorium

+Feb. 17, 2024 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

+Feb. 23, 2024 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

+Feb. 24, 2024 Saint Paul, MN Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

+Mar. 15, 2024 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square – Conor Palace

+Mar. 16, 2024 Buffalo, NY Center for the Arts at the University of Buffalo

+Mar. 22, 2024 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre

+Mar. 23, 2024 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

+Apr. 5, 2024 Greensboro, NC Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

+Apr. 6, 2024 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

+Apr. 26, 2024 Fayetteville, NC Crown Theatre

+Apr. 27, 2024 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

+May 17, 2024 Norfolk, VA Harrison Opera House

+May 18, 2024 Baltimore, MD The Lyric

+May 31, 2024 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

+Jun. 1, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

+Jun. 7, 2024 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

+Jun. 8, 2024 Sacramento, CA SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center

+Jun. 21, 2024 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

+Jun. 22, 2024 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre

+Jun. 28, 2024 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

+Jun. 29, 2024 Huntsville, AL Von Braun Center – Propst Arena

See this dynamic comedian and trailblazer grace the F.M. Kirby Center stage on January 27.