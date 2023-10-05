WILKES-BARRE, PA – Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons just announced a performance Saturday, October 14 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts for their The Last Encores tour.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, or by calling 570-826-1100. Limited number of tickets are available now!

Ticket prices start at $65.00 plus fees. VIP Merch Packages are also available and include one premium reserved ticket, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons exclusive merchandise item, and a commemorative tour laminate.

This Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons concert is part of the PNC Celebrity Series at the F.M. Kirby Center.

The acclaimed band has decided to perform a limited number of shows moving forward and are excited to share The Last Encores with all of their devoted fans — from the young to the young at heart.

For over 60 years, Valli has captured the hearts and souls of fans worldwide with unforgettable hits such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” This tour promises to be a poignant celebration of Valli’s legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.

In reflecting on the upcoming tour, Frankie Valli shared, “I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans.”

The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons and his solo success has spawned countless hit singles and his songs have been omnipresent in iconic movies such as “Grease,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Conspiracy Theory” and “The Wanderers.” Over 200 artists have done cover versions of Frankie’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” from Nancy Wilson’s jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill’s hip-hop makeover.

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli’s life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by over 30 million people.

The Last Encores tour visits cities across the US with the tour kicking off in Morristown, NJ, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center on October 13. New Jersey is where it all began for the iconic group. They’ll hit Wilkes-Barre the following day for a show at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on Frankie Valli, please visit: https://frankievallifourseasons.com.