This week’s OnTheStacks guest in the blu door studio is the 4-0, undefeated rising star of the UFC @ufc, Bo Nickal @nobickal1! Even after an illustrious wrestling career at @pennstate University, where he was a 3x National Champion for the renowned Nittany Lions wrestling program, Bo Nickal says he has unfinished business. He recently amassed global recognition following his March 4th Pay-Per-View victory against Jamie Pickett.

You’ve seen Bo on the mat and in the Octagon, but this is a version of Bo you haven’t seen. In this 98-minute exclusive interview with OnTheStacks, Bo speaks openly about his family life and upbringing, the role faith plays in his life, and the transition from a winning career on the mat to a promising future in the Octagon as a top rated fighter in the UFC.

Bo Nickal EXCLUSIVE: Faith, Family, Fighting, & Unfinished Business | Ep.152