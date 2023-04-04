The Banana Factory’s Spring Block Party (once known as SouthSide Arts & Music Festival) returns to Bethlehem this May with creative fun for the whole family.

BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest invites the community to a free, family-friendly Block Party, held at the Banana Factory Arts Center on Bethlehem’s SouthSide, on Saturday, May 20. It will be a creative day of art, music and workshops for all ages to enjoy!

The event, taking place from 12:00 to 6 p.m. at 25 W Third St, will feature live music, exhibitions, art workshops and more.

“ArtsQuest is thrilled to once again host the Banana Factory Block Party, an event that brings the community together through the arts,” commented Lisa Harms, ArtsQuest’s Senior Director of Visual Arts and Education. “This year’s party features plenty of unique opportunities for families to engage with music, art-making, dance, public art and more. Additionally, visitors can explore the exhibitions, artist studios and the ArtsQuest Glass Studio inside the Banana Factory Arts Center.”

Formerly known as the SouthSide Arts & Music Festival (SSAMF), this one-day art-inclusive celebration will feature a variety of programming, all free to the community:

Musical Performances Big Easy Easton Brass Band and Music by Nite Liters, LLC

Dance performance and instruction

Mural arts with Musikfest poster artist Maltas Con Leche

Community art project with sculptor Coral Lambert

Bob Ross Paint-along

Free artmaking for families

Featured Exhibitions by Megan Wolensky – “An Uncommon Thread: Fashion As Fine Art”, “Fire & From Glass”, as well as her solo exhibition

Student exhibitions with ArtSmart and Teen Takeover programs

Open artist studios including glassblowing in the ArtsQuest Glass Studio

ArtsQuest Sensory Space for sensory-friendly programming

Featured vendors include The Bethlehem Area Public Library, The Wicked Botanist and MAKE Lehigh Valley. Food will be provided by local food trucks and a cash bar will be available.

ArtsQuests’ mission is to provide access to exceptional artistic, cultural and educational experiences using arts and culture as key elements of economic development for our urban communities. ArtsQuest™ supports this mission via the presentation of performing and visual arts, film, arts education classes and outreach, youth programming and cultural events.