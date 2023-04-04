LONG POND — Elements Music & Arts Festival, the Northeast’s premier boutique festival experience, announced the phase two lineup for its 2023 edition.

Best described as an escape unlike any other, Elements is co-created by all those who embark on the journey, fostering a creative getaway aimed to inspire and offer a break from the stresses of everyday life. It’s the ultimate carefree weekender where music, community, art, camping, and adventure join together in perfect unison, taking over Long Pond, Pennsylvania from August 10 to 14.

With the phase two lineup, Elements continues to deliver its biggest and most impressive billing to date while providing something for fans of all styles of electronic music and jam. The full lineup for the 2023 edition will consist of 100 artists across 10 unique stages.

Newly added headliners on the phase two billing include the addicting vocal-infused tracks of North London producers Gorgon City, Anjunadeep favorite Lane 8, Canadian dance icon REZZ, a Thursday pre-party set from Seven Lions along with an Ophelia Records stage takeover, and the iconic sounds of electronic jam legends STS9.

Phase two continues with beloved duos Eli & Fur, Giolì & Assia, and Coco & Breezy presenting their own unique styles. House and techno heads can get their dancing shoes ready with sets from Will Clarke, Tony y Not, and Gab Rhome, while the heavier strains of dance music will be provided by Moore Kismet, Manic Focus (Live), and Jon Casey. Lovers of jam can also rejoice over Lotus and Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad being added to the bill.

Headliners on the phase one lineup featured some of the most in-demand tastemakers and creators in the scene. Attendees can look forward to a performance from the one-and-only Skrillex fresh off his double album, plus the mesmerizing sounds of Porter Robinson (DJ Set), house music heavyweight Chris Lake hosting a Black Book Records stage takeover, crowd-favorite John Summit, the potent musical stylings of the Pennsylvania kid Subtronics, and Belgian bass duo Ganja White Night.

Phase one continued with the esoteric frequencies of globally revered beatsmith and Grammy nominee TOKiMONSTA, French icon Tchami, the piano-weapon gold of LP Giobbi plus a FEMME HOUSE stake takeover, and trippy low-end producer LSDREAM. Next up is live performances from English vocalist Elderbrook and East Coast funk-jam icons Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, the dark styles of Mersiv, Peekaboo, and Of The Trees, plus more 4×4 tendencies from a stacked cast including SNBRN, Nala, Noizu, HoneyLuv, and Westend.

Beyond the music lineup, festival-goers can explore a magical playground complete with Burning Man style art cars and rows of Vibe Villages, which are decorated theme camps created by guests. Elements will also showcase 3D video projection mapping, interactive performances, and large-scale art installations, plus a Health & Wellness lineup with yoga, aromatherapy, dance, comedy, sound baths, and multidisciplinary workshops. Attendees can stop by the vendor village for unique jewelry, creative art, and festival attire, or refuel at a 24-hour food court with an array of healthy and organic local food provided by Pocono Organics, one of North America’s largest regenerative organic certified farms.

What started from humble roots has continued to evolve with Elements Festival now looking towards its 6th edition, yet still remaining purely independent in the process. Founded by Timothy Monkiewicz and Brett Herman in 2013, Elements has grown rapidly from a one-day event on the Brooklyn waterfront to an immersive camping experience that has quickly become a staple of the festival circuit. The move to Long Pond has aided in this growth, with Elements now hosted in the woodlands adjacent to the raceway. The venue is powered by an onsite solar farm, further assisting Elements in its long-term sustainability goals.

Long Pond proved to be the perfect new home for the revered Elements community in 2022, welcoming revelers to its magical fields and immersive forest landscapes. Quickly becoming a celebrated prodigal home for the long-running event, the location is one of the Northeast’s most unique venues, a clear capitulation of the imaginative feeling Elements has become known for.

Tier Two GA and VIP passes are on sale through the Elements Festival website. Thursday early arrival passes can also be purchased, which allow attendees to beat the rush and celebrate the beginning of the festival with an exclusive pre-party featuring Seven Lions.

Elements also offers a variety of options related to accommodations, which range from car camping to on-site glamping, nearby hotels, and preset RVs and tents for those seeking an elevated experience. New car camping options include Quiet Camping in an area that’s tucked away from stages and allows for more peace and rest, along with a Premium Camping option which is located closer to the stages.