Wake up! September is ending and you don’t want to miss this weekend in entertainment. Discover a country artist, jam to cover songs, rock out to bands you love, scope out a new spot, and — most importantly — comfortably wear a sweatshirt to concerts again.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: It’s hard to believe we all have the same hours in a day as Dustin Douglas, who’s somehow playing FOUR TIMES this weekend! First Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen perform at the last Party on the Patio after-party of the season at Hive Taphouse on Thursday, September 26.

Then, find the full band again at The Tap at Humboldt’s Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 28, before they return to the casino later that night to play Breakers. Finally, Dustin Douglas is flying solo on Sunday, September 29 for Penn’s Peak’s Sunday Deck Party where he’ll perform soul and blues classics, plus original material. Don’t miss these magnetic shows from our local icons in blues rock!

BLOOMSBURG FAIR

VARIOUS ARTISTS

THROUGH SAT, SEPT 28

BEST CIGAR BAR

Marty Monahan

FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Patrick Motto

SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

HOG’S HOLLOW SALOON

Rebel Sounds Rising presents Mighty Mystic w/ Young Lion

SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

A Night on the Town with the Rat Pack

THURS, SEPT 26, 1:00 P.M.

In The Air Tonight – Celebrating the Music of Phil Collins and Genesis

FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.

Warrant & April Wine

SAT, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.

Dustin Douglas @ Sunday Deck Parties

SUN, SEPT 29, 1:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Nino Blanko

FRI, SEPT 27, 9:00 P.M.

HAIR TV

SAT, SEPT 28, 8:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Them Damn Kings @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.

David Koster’s Space Radio @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Acoustic Sessions

THURS, SEPT 26, 8:00 P.M.

Group Du Jour

FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.

Wade Preston

SAT, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.

The Critchley Brothers Band

SUN, SEPT 29, 4:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Friend of the Gypsy

FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Dashboard Mary

SAT, SEPT 28, 9:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Shaken – The Eddie Money Tribute Band

FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Dirty Hand

SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

NEPA Philharmonic presents the Music of Queen!

FRI, SEPT 27, 7:30 P.M.

Maddie & Tae

SUN, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE BREWING

Triple Fret

SUN, SEPT 29, 4:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, SEPT 26, 6:00 P.M.

Backwoods Funk

FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Autumn Falls

FRI, SEPT 27, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Goodfellas Duo

FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.

NAY AUG PARK

Fabulous 45’s

SUN, SEPT 29, 2:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Jeff Lewis

THURS, SEPT 26, 6:00 P.M.

The Secret Reasons

FRI, SEPT 27, 6:00 P.M.

Jeff Lewis

SUN, SEPT 29, 2:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Start Making Sense – Tribute to Talking Heads

SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Sarah Sings

FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.

Sage Clearing

SAT, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

The Idol Kings

SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

SLINGSHOTS

The JOB

FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.

Flatland Ruckus presents A Tribute to Toby Keith @ Red Solo Cup Party

SAT, SEPT 28, 6:30 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Brad & Luke

THURS, SEPT 26, 7:00 P.M.

Q-Ball

FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Justin Skyler

SAT, SEPT 28, 3:00 P.M.

The Groove

SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

Maury Rutch

SUN, SEPT 29, 3:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Jimmy Stranger

SUN, SEPT 29, 4:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Black Dog – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin @ Party on the Patio

THURS, SEPT 26, 7:30 P.M.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, SEPT 26, 9:30 P.M.

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, SEPT 26, 10:30 P.M.

Bill Hoffman @ Embers Terrace

FRI, SEPT 27, 6:00 P.M.

Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers

FRI, SEPT 27, 8:30 P.M.

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, SEPT 28, 6:00 P.M.

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers

SAT, SEPT 28, 8:30 P.M.

Down by 5 @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, SEPT 28, 9:30 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Ostrich Hat

FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Toolshed Jack @ Oktoberfest

SAT, SEPT 28, 12:00 P.M.

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Oktoberfest

SAT, SEPT 28, 4:00 P.M.

Teddy Young And The Aces

SAT, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Romeo Delight – The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band

FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.

Soulshine – An Allman Brothers Experience

SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.

Swearingen & Kelli – Fire & Rain: Songs of the ’70’s

SUN, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Luke Thomas

FRI, SEPT 27, 6:00 P.M.

Tuna Sub

SAT, SEPT 28, 1:00 P.M.

Melissa Krahnke

SAT, SEPT 28, 6:00 P.M.

Bad Liars

SUN, SEPT 29, 1:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Guy Miller

FRI, SEPT 27, 6:30 P.M.

Jimmy the C

SAT, SEPT 28, 6:30 P.M.

Justin Bravo & The Kind

SUN, SEPT 29, 3:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Jeremy Burke

THURS, SEPT 26, 8:00 P.M.

Last Call Beautiful

FRI, SEPT 27, 9:00 P.M.

Y2Kids

SAT, SEPT 28, 9:00 P.M.

