Wake up! September is ending and you don’t want to miss this weekend in entertainment. Discover a country artist, jam to cover songs, rock out to bands you love, scope out a new spot, and — most importantly — comfortably wear a sweatshirt to concerts again.
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
This week’s cover photo: It’s hard to believe we all have the same hours in a day as Dustin Douglas, who’s somehow playing FOUR TIMES this weekend! First Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen perform at the last Party on the Patio after-party of the season at Hive Taphouse on Thursday, September 26.
Then, find the full band again at The Tap at Humboldt’s Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 28, before they return to the casino later that night to play Breakers. Finally, Dustin Douglas is flying solo on Sunday, September 29 for Penn’s Peak’s Sunday Deck Party where he’ll perform soul and blues classics, plus original material. Don’t miss these magnetic shows from our local icons in blues rock!
by: Gabrielle Lang
BLOOMSBURG FAIR
VARIOUS ARTISTS
THROUGH SAT, SEPT 28
BEST CIGAR BAR
Marty Monahan
FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Patrick Motto
SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
HOG’S HOLLOW SALOON
Rebel Sounds Rising presents Mighty Mystic w/ Young Lion
SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
A Night on the Town with the Rat Pack
THURS, SEPT 26, 1:00 P.M.
–
In The Air Tonight – Celebrating the Music of Phil Collins and Genesis
FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Warrant & April Wine
SAT, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas @ Sunday Deck Parties
SUN, SEPT 29, 1:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
DJ Nino Blanko
FRI, SEPT 27, 9:00 P.M.
–
HAIR TV
SAT, SEPT 28, 8:30 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Them Damn Kings @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
David Koster’s Space Radio @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Acoustic Sessions
THURS, SEPT 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Group Du Jour
FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Wade Preston
SAT, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Critchley Brothers Band
SUN, SEPT 29, 4:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Friend of the Gypsy
FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dashboard Mary
SAT, SEPT 28, 9:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Shaken – The Eddie Money Tribute Band
FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dirty Hand
SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
NEPA Philharmonic presents the Music of Queen!
FRI, SEPT 27, 7:30 P.M.
–
Maddie & Tae
SUN, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.
NORTH SLOPE BREWING
Triple Fret
SUN, SEPT 29, 4:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo
THURS, SEPT 26, 6:00 P.M.
–
Backwoods Funk
FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Autumn Falls
FRI, SEPT 27, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Goodfellas Duo
FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.
NAY AUG PARK
Fabulous 45’s
SUN, SEPT 29, 2:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Jeff Lewis
THURS, SEPT 26, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Secret Reasons
FRI, SEPT 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jeff Lewis
SUN, SEPT 29, 2:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Start Making Sense – Tribute to Talking Heads
SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
DRAFTS BAR
Sarah Sings
FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Sage Clearing
SAT, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
The Idol Kings
SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
SLINGSHOTS
The JOB
FRI, SEPT 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Flatland Ruckus presents A Tribute to Toby Keith @ Red Solo Cup Party
SAT, SEPT 28, 6:30 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Brad & Luke
THURS, SEPT 26, 7:00 P.M.
–
Q-Ball
FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
SAT, SEPT 28, 3:00 P.M.
–
The Groove
SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Maury Rutch
SUN, SEPT 29, 3:00 P.M.
SNAPPER’S
Jimmy Stranger
SUN, SEPT 29, 4:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Black Dog – A Tribute to Led Zeppelin @ Party on the Patio
THURS, SEPT 26, 7:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, SEPT 26, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy @ Breakers
THURS, SEPT 26, 10:30 P.M.
–
Bill Hoffman @ Embers Terrace
FRI, SEPT 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee @ Breakers
FRI, SEPT 27, 8:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
SAT, SEPT 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers
SAT, SEPT 28, 8:30 P.M.
–
Down by 5 @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, SEPT 28, 9:30 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Ostrich Hat
FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Toolshed Jack @ Oktoberfest
SAT, SEPT 28, 12:00 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Oktoberfest
SAT, SEPT 28, 4:00 P.M.
–
Teddy Young And The Aces
SAT, SEPT 28, 8:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
Romeo Delight – The Ultimate Van Halen Tribute Band
FRI, SEPT 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Soulshine – An Allman Brothers Experience
SAT, SEPT 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Swearingen & Kelli – Fire & Rain: Songs of the ’70’s
SUN, SEPT 29, 7:00 P.M.
LAKELAND ORCHARD
Luke Thomas
FRI, SEPT 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Tuna Sub
SAT, SEPT 28, 1:00 P.M.
–
Melissa Krahnke
SAT, SEPT 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bad Liars
SUN, SEPT 29, 1:00 P.M.
ARLO’S TAVERN
Guy Miller
FRI, SEPT 27, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jimmy the C
SAT, SEPT 28, 6:30 P.M.
–
Justin Bravo & The Kind
SUN, SEPT 29, 3:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Jeremy Burke
THURS, SEPT 26, 8:00 P.M.
–
Last Call Beautiful
FRI, SEPT 27, 9:00 P.M.
–
Y2Kids
SAT, SEPT 28, 9:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.