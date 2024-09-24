BERWICK — Hog’s Hollow Saloon and Rebel Sounds Rising LLC announced an incredible night of reggae featuring one of the East Coast’s top performers, Mighty Mystic!

Known for his “hard roots” reggae and high-energy style, Mighty Mystic is sure to deliver an unforgettable experience when he is joined by NEPA’s own champions of roots-rock reggae, Young Lion, on Saturday, September 28, starting at 7:00 p.m.

“He really is an amazing performer and he’s super family-friendly, he engages the kids. It will be an amazing show,” shared Co-Owner and COO of Rebel Sounds Rising LLC Brandon Kishbaugh.

The night will be a celebration of good vibes and great music. Mighty Mystic will headline the show at the venue’s outdoor stage with Young Lion starting up the night. DJ Dread Head will also keep the energy alive during set changes.

Mighty Mystic, recognized as a leader in the U.S. reggae scene, has been praised as one of the most prolific artists to emerge outside of Jamaica. Rising to international fame with his 2006 hit, “Riding on the Clouds,” Mystic solidified his place in the reggae world with his debut album “Wake up the World in 2010.” The album featured standout tracks like “Revolution,” “Original Love,” and collaborations with reggae legend Shaggy and roots rocker Lutan Fyah.

Known for his unique blend of classic reggae, hip-hop, and rock, Mighty Mystic refers to his signature sound as “hard roots,” a sound that has helped lead today’s Reggae Revival.

You won’t want to miss this electrifying performance as Mighty Mystic takes to the Hog’s Hollow Saloon outdoor stage on Saturday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m. The night promises an engaging and atmosphere for all to enjoy, filled with high-energy performances and roots reggae rhythms. Tickets are available in advance here.