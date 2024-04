April showers bring great excuses for listening to live entertainment indoors! There’s always plenty of live entertainment happening in NEPA, including both cover bands and original acts to represent every music genre. Go out and see something new this weekend, from Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday.

All venues listed in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Frankie and Toby frequent Friday nights at The Woodlands’ Streamside Lounge in Wilkes-Barre and April 12 is no different! Catch the dynamic duo of Frankie Gervasi and Toby Naras as they perform live again at the venue starting at 6:00 p.m. They’ll also be there next Friday, April 19, as well!

by: Gabrielle Lang

BROADWAY GRILLE

Naomi & Alex

THURS, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Storm

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dina Tulli Davis

SAT, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, APRIL 14, 3:00 P.M.

SCRANTON CULTURAL CENTER

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:30 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Old Crow Medicine Show

THURS, APRIL 11, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Tribe

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:30 P.M.

SUSQUEHANNA BREWING COMPANY

Shameless Duo – Eddie Appnel and Henry Pehal

SAT, APRIL 13, 6:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Cole Street Band

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

DEM GUYZ – Mark Sutorka and Luke Lucas

FRI, APRIL 12, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Hi-Jivers

SAT, APRIL 13, 6:30 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Adam Sorber

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jaded

SAT, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Carmine Gontz

THURS, APRIL 11, 5:00 P.M.

–

Burl Millings

FRI, APRIL 12, 6:00 P.M.

–

The QT

SUN, APRIL 14, 2:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Tom Graham

THURS, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow Duo

FRI, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Rock God Radio

SAT, APRIL 13, 8:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Artillery @ Sherman Showcase

THURS, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

Street Survivors & Pure Petty for Southern Rock Night @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Richard & Seven Teller for Spring Jam @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Community Drum Circle @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 13, 12:00 P.M.

–

Badfish @ Sherman Theater

SAT, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Lakini’s Rooster @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Total Mass Retain – Yes Tribute @ Sherman Stage at The Renegade Winery

SAT, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Sosa

FRI, APRIL 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Black Layer

SAT, APRIL 13, 9:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Chris Sansky

SAT, APRIL 13, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, APRIL 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

David Cupano

FRI, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S BAR AND GRILL

The Frost Duo

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Wand’ring Aloud

SUN, APRIL 14, 4:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

BLISS

FRI, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Halfway to Hell – AC/DC Tribute

SAT, APRIL 13, 9:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Dave & Chae

FRI, APRIL 12, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SAT, APRIL 13, 6:30 P.M.

KEYSTONE STAGE

Big Handsom, Bus Stop Minister, Shelter Cat and The Summitts

SAT, APRIL 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

Musicians Meet & Greet

SUN, APRIL 14, 6:00 P.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

Sidewalk Angels featuring Rob Thomas

THURS, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Boots & Bangs

FRI, APRIL 12, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

Toolshed Jack @ Breakers

SAT, APRIL 13, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, APRIL 13, 9:30 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Destination West

FRI, APRIL 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Corner Pocket Blues

SAT, APRIL 13, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SUN, APRIL 14, 2:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Chatham County Line

THURS, APRIL 11, 8:00 P.M.

–

Fireside Collective

FRI, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Splintered Sunlight

SAT, APRIL 13, 8:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Riley Loftus

THURS, APRIL 11, 7:00 P.M.

–

570Ohh Duo

FRI, APRIL 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Rooted Impact

SAT, APRIL 13, 8:30 P.M.

–

Marilynn Kennedy

SUN, APRIL 14, 4:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

South Side Five @ thejoint53

FRI, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Autumn Falls Entertainment @ thejoint53

SAT, APRIL 13, 8:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Dead on Live – Celebrating the 1971 Release of Skull & Roses w/ Special Guests Tim Carbone and John Kimock

FRI, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Live Wire – The Ultimate AC/DC Experience

SAT, APRIL 13, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAINTOP

2 Rockaholix

SAT, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Lost at the Rodeo

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V & The Karma

SAT, APRIL 13, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ “Glow in the Dark” Night

THURS, APRIL 11, 9:00 P.M.

BEER BOYS

DJ KENTON

FRI, APRIL 12, 10:00 P.M.

–

DJ NIVID

SAT, APRIL 13, 10:00 P.M.

–

PEACH POLAROID

SUN, APRIL 14, 12:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Dymond Cutter

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

–

Chris Shrive

SUN, APRIL 14, 4:00 P.M.

THE THEATER AT NORTH

“Best of Times” – A Tribute to STYX presented by Doctor Soos Entertainment

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Weird Phishes

FRI, APRIL 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Best Friend’s Girl – Cars Tribute

SAT, APRIL 13, 9:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Shane Fabiani

THURS, APRIL 11, 6:00 P.M.

–

Tommy Guns Band

FRI, APRIL 12, 9:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, APRIL 13, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

Frankie and Toby

FRI, APRIL 12, 6:00 P.M.

–

Hoopla

SAT, APRIL 13, 9:30 P.M

ORIGINAL POCONO PUB

Michael Lloret

FRI, APRIL 12, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jaycie Cupril

SAT, APRIL 13, 8:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Outside The Box

FRI, APRIL 12, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.