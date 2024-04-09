STROUDSBURG – Sublime tribute band, Badfish is taking the Sherman Theater stage on Saturday, April 13 with special guests Kash’d Out and The Quasi Kings.

The phenomenon known as Sublime, arguably the most energetic, original and uniquely eclectic band to emerge from any scene, ended with the untimely death of lead singer, guitarist and songwriter Brad Nowell in May of 1996. But encompassing the sense of place and purpose long associated with Sublime’s music, Badfish — a Tribute to Sublime — continues to channel the spirit of Sublime with a fury not felt for some time.

What separates Badfish from other tribute bands is that they have replicated Sublime’s essence, developing a scene and dedicated following most commonly reserved for label- driven, mainstream acts. Badfish make their mark on the audience by playing with the spirit of Sublime.

They perform not as Sublime would have, or did, but as Badfish does! Come see the acclaimed and beloved tribute when they hit Stroudsburg along their High With You 2024 Tour.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. on April 13 in the Poconos. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Box Office at 570-420-2808.