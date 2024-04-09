From left to right, Chase Wolfe and Ellie Baker star in Broadway in Scranton’s “Pretty Woman: The Musical”.

Broadway in Scranton presents “Pretty Woman: The Musical” at Scranton Cultural Center from May 17 to May 19.

SCRANTON – The final show of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Scranton season, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL comes to the Scranton Cultural Center for four performances from May 17 to May 19.

Performance times are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.. Tickets are available online at BroadwayInScranton.com and in person at the Scranton Cultural Center box office.

The show age recommendation is 12+ and the run time is 2 hours and 20 minutes with an intermission.

If you’re a big fan of the Julia Roberts movie, here’s your chance to experience the tale in a whole new way. The reinvention of this romantic Hollywood favorite just premiered on stage in 2018 and now heads to Scranton this May.

Photo Credit — Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

Over 30 years since the movie release, “Pretty Woman: The Musical” brings the timeless rom com to the musical theater. The musical version of the sensational film springs to life with a creative team led by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Kinky Boots,” “Legally Blonde”).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: The Musical also features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Also featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman.”

The 3-time Audience Choice Award-Winner delivers on all the iconic moments you remember in a whole new live package. Get ready to experience this dazzling theatrical take on a love story for the ages at Scranton Cultural Center this spring.

Leading the tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Ellie Baker and Chase Wolfe. Joining them are Rae Davenport as Kit De Luca, Adam Du Plessis as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Mikey Marmann as Philip Stuckey. Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Matthew Blum, Brianna Clark, Kerry D’Jovanni, Lauren Esser, Charlie Fusari, Steven Gagliano, Justin Glass, Matt Henningsen, Christian Maxwell Henry, Connor Kabat, Alexandra Kinsley, Bethany McDonald, Robert Miller, Blaise Rossmann, Taylor M. Sheppard, Devyn Trondson, Elana Valastro, Sarah Wang, and Channing Weir.

Atlantic Records’ “Pretty Woman: The Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording)” is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

The classic tale comes to life with Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Template following a sold-out weekend for their April musical, “Come From Away.” Book your tickets to see “Pretty Woman: The Musical” May 2024 with Broadway in Scranton.