Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson announce two shows in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM — Three very different big-time comedians join forces for an epic comedy night at Wind Creek Event Center. Jon Stewart, John Mulaney, and Pete Davidson announced two performances on Saturday, September 9.

There will be a 6:00 p.m. showing and a 9:00 p.m. showing. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m. with an pre-sale for Music Insiders Club Members beginning Wednesday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for more information on this event.

Davidson, who recently released a Curb-Your-Enthusiasm-style comedy on a fictionalized version of his own life called “Bupkis” on Peacock, teams up with long-time friend John Mulaney and legendary late night host, Jon Stewart. All three are successful comedians with ties to New York City that bring with them their own individual style of comedy.

Mulaney, a SNL Five-Timer who voices Andrew in “Big Mouth” recently released his first post-rehab comedy special on Netflix, “Baby J,” in 2023. The stand-up comic and humor writer has come back stronger than ever over the past year, with memorable cameos in “The Bear” and even in Davidson’s “Bupkis.”

Jon Stewart, long-running late night comic with over 22 Emmys and even a couple Grammys, joins the two comedians. He brings to the stage his years of comedic gold and poignant humor. In addition to all his acting, performing, directing, and hosting experience, Stewart has also been a vocal advocate for 9/11 First Responders.

At the end of June 2023, Davidson reportedly checked into rehab after struggling with mental illness, but fans hope the breaking news (and several sold-out dates) of the “Jon, John, and Pete” tour means the comedian is back on track. Davidson performed on Saturday Night Live for eight seasons until his departure in 2022.

Although these three comedians couldn’t be more different on the surface, they all often find themselves in the center of controversy — and then they turn it into a joke. Now, they’re coming together to offer a hilarious night in Bethlehem.