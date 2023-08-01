Jay Luke, dynamic musician out of the Northeast and based in Throop, released his newest single “Me And My Demons” this summer.

Rock n’ roll solo artist, Jay Luke has been putting on killer performances across NEPA and dropping original music on streaming platforms for years now. He knows what he’s doing both on the stage and on the track.

“Me and My Demons” explores the internal struggle between the self and the mind in a sing=along-worthy goth rock package. The song dives into the difficulties in dealing with those negative voices in your head, but also rings out like a fierce battle-cry for those who can relate.

We’re all fighting a war that no one else can see, and that process of self-discovery unites us. So as much as this single pulls on my heartstrings — it also makes me want to dance like no one’s watching.

The powerful single made its official debut on streaming platforms on June 23 and serves as the title track to an upcoming album. Find Jay Luke on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon, YouTube, and more.

Jay Luke has plenty of shows booked (and plenty of chances to catch him live) through the rest of 2023.

As for this month, Jay Luke performs at Palermo’s Pizza in Hamlin on Friday, August 4, and AJ’s Bar in Carbondale on Saturday, August 5. He’ll also return to Ember’s Terrace at Mohegan Pennsylvania on August 18.

Mark your calendars for those shows and listen to Jay Luke’s newest song “Me and My Demons”: