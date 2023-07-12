This weekend in live entertainment…Rockin’ the River July concert series kicks off Friday at Millennium Circle, acclaimed rock/parody band Steel Panther takes over the Sherman Theater’s outdoor summer stage at Blue Ridge Flea Market, and Peter Frampton plays Wind Creek Event Center followed the next day by The Dirty Heads.
We found all the big music events happening over the coming days and detailed them all for you below! Refer to this list (in no particular order) for the best live music to see in NEPA from Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16.
This week’s cover photo: Reggae rock band, The Dirty Heads play Sunday at Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center. Though they’re from California, the band has frequented NEPA since their early years and co-lead vocalists Dirty J and Duddy B never disappoint.
by: Gabrielle Lang
100th Dalton Fire Company Carnival
Old Friends
THURS, JULY 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Mace-in-Dickson
FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Inside Out
SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.
Rockin’ The River 2023
Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute
FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Tribe
FRI, JULY 14, 8:00 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
DJ AptriK
THURS, JULY 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
War Ballad
FRI, JULY 14, 9:30 P.M.
Backwoods Bar & Grill
Eddie Appenel
FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
RANDOM ROCK
SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.
River Grille
Mellifluous Band
SAT, JULY 15, 8:00 P.M.
1905 Tavern
Ron Morgan
FRI, JULY 14, 8:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar- Edwardsville
Anthony Picataggio
FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Music Room Trio
SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Peter Frampton
SAT, JULY 15, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Dirty Heads featuring Lupe Fiasco
SUN, JULY 16, 7:00 P.M.
Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market
Crazy Chester
THURS, JULY 13, 10:00 A.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Black Dog a Tribute to Led Zeppelin @ Party on the Patio
THURS, JULY 13, 7:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, JULY 13, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, JULY 13, 10:15 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Embers Terrace
FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Cellar Sessions @ Breakers
FRI, JULY 14, 8:30 P.M.
–
Ken Norton Duo @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, JULY 14, 9:30 P.M.
–
Sugar Ray Solo @ Embers Terrace
SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Stealing Neil @ Breakers
SAT, JULY 15, 8:30 P.M.
–
Emily’s Toybox @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JULY 15, 9:30 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
The Cobra Boyz
FRI, JULY 14, 8:00 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo
SAT, JULY 15, 8:00 P.M.
Backyard Ale House
SaturBae
SAT, JULY 15, Time TBD
The Woodlands
The Fuchery
SAT, JULY 15, 9:30 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
The Two Taboo @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
The Secret Reasons @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JULY 15, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JULY 16, 2:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JULY 16, 6:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Pat Moore
FRI, JULY 14, 9:00 P.M.
Stone Hedge Golf Course
Wells River Band @ Clam Bake
FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing
Tim Noble
FRI, JULY 14, 6:30 P.M.
–
Midnight Rhythm Trio
SAT, JULY 15, 6:30 P.M.
Blue Ridge Saylorsburg Flea Market (presented by Sherman Theater)
Steel Panther
SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JULY 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bad Liars
FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Stingray & Whiskey Hill
SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Second Dimension Duo
SUN, JULY 16, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
2 Rockaholix
FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Last Call Beautiful
FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Heart of Stone
SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Adam McKinley
THURS, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.
–
John Dressler
FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.
–
Keystone Groove
SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.
–
Twin Hill
SUN, JULY 16, 3:00 P.M.
The Keystone Stage
Music Only Open Mic Night
SUN, JULY 16, 6:30 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, JULY 14, 6:30 P.M.
–
Becca Frame and The Tall Boys
SUN, JULY 16, 3:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
Billy Bauer Band’s Tribute to Dave Matthews
SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Erin McCelland
THURS, JULY 13, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bandana Brothers
FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Seize Fire
SAT, JULY 15, 12:30 P.M.
–
Tony Alosi
SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.
–
Erin McCelland
SUN, JULY 16, 12:30 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Chris Sansky
FRI, JULY 14, 5:00 P.M.
–
Just Joe
SAT, JULY 15, 5:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Acoustic Sessions
FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bradley Phillip Parks
SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.
Back Mountain Brewing Company
Teddy Young Duo
FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Rachel Bradshaw
THURS, JULY 13, 8:00 P.M.
–
Project 90’s
FRI, JULY 14, 9:45 P.M.
–
Slapjaw
SAT, JULY 15, 9:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.