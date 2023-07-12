This weekend in live entertainment…Rockin’ the River July concert series kicks off Friday at Millennium Circle, acclaimed rock/parody band Steel Panther takes over the Sherman Theater’s outdoor summer stage at Blue Ridge Flea Market, and Peter Frampton plays Wind Creek Event Center followed the next day by The Dirty Heads.

We found all the big music events happening over the coming days and detailed them all for you below! Refer to this list (in no particular order) for the best live music to see in NEPA from Thursday, July 13, through Sunday, July 16.

This week’s cover photo: Reggae rock band, The Dirty Heads play Sunday at Bethlehem’s Wind Creek Event Center. Though they’re from California, the band has frequented NEPA since their early years and co-lead vocalists Dirty J and Duddy B never disappoint.

by: Gabrielle Lang

100th Dalton Fire Company Carnival

Old Friends

THURS, JULY 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

Mace-in-Dickson

FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Inside Out

SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.

Rockin’ The River 2023

Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Tribute

FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Tribe

FRI, JULY 14, 8:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

DJ AptriK

THURS, JULY 13, 8:00 P.M.

–

War Ballad

FRI, JULY 14, 9:30 P.M.

Backwoods Bar & Grill

Eddie Appenel

FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

RANDOM ROCK

SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.

River Grille

Mellifluous Band

SAT, JULY 15, 8:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Ron Morgan

FRI, JULY 14, 8:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar- Edwardsville

Anthony Picataggio

FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Music Room Trio

SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Peter Frampton

SAT, JULY 15, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Dirty Heads featuring Lupe Fiasco

SUN, JULY 16, 7:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Crazy Chester

THURS, JULY 13, 10:00 A.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Black Dog a Tribute to Led Zeppelin @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JULY 13, 7:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JULY 13, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, JULY 13, 10:15 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Cellar Sessions @ Breakers

FRI, JULY 14, 8:30 P.M.

–

Ken Norton Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JULY 14, 9:30 P.M.

–

Sugar Ray Solo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Stealing Neil @ Breakers

SAT, JULY 15, 8:30 P.M.

–

Emily’s Toybox @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JULY 15, 9:30 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

The Cobra Boyz

FRI, JULY 14, 8:00 P.M.

–

Pocono Duo

SAT, JULY 15, 8:00 P.M.

Backyard Ale House

SaturBae

SAT, JULY 15, Time TBD

The Woodlands

The Fuchery

SAT, JULY 15, 9:30 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

The Two Taboo @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Secret Reasons @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 15, 2:00 P.M.

–

The Rollin’ Sushi Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 16, 2:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 16, 6:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore

FRI, JULY 14, 9:00 P.M.

Stone Hedge Golf Course

Wells River Band @ Clam Bake

FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

Tim Noble

FRI, JULY 14, 6:30 P.M.

–

Midnight Rhythm Trio

SAT, JULY 15, 6:30 P.M.

Blue Ridge Saylorsburg Flea Market (presented by Sherman Theater)

Steel Panther

SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JULY 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bad Liars

FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Stingray & Whiskey Hill

SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Second Dimension Duo

SUN, JULY 16, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

2 Rockaholix

FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Last Call Beautiful

FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Heart of Stone

SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Adam McKinley

THURS, JULY 13, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Dressler

FRI, JULY 14, 7:00 P.M.

–

Keystone Groove

SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.

–

Twin Hill

SUN, JULY 16, 3:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Music Only Open Mic Night

SUN, JULY 16, 6:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, JULY 14, 6:30 P.M.

–

Becca Frame and The Tall Boys

SUN, JULY 16, 3:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Billy Bauer Band’s Tribute to Dave Matthews

SAT, JULY 15, 7:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Erin McCelland

THURS, JULY 13, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bandana Brothers

FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Seize Fire

SAT, JULY 15, 12:30 P.M.

–

Tony Alosi

SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.

–

Erin McCelland

SUN, JULY 16, 12:30 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Chris Sansky

FRI, JULY 14, 5:00 P.M.

–

Just Joe

SAT, JULY 15, 5:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Acoustic Sessions

FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bradley Phillip Parks

SAT, JULY 15, 6:00 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Teddy Young Duo

FRI, JULY 14, 6:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Rachel Bradshaw

THURS, JULY 13, 8:00 P.M.

–

Project 90’s

FRI, JULY 14, 9:45 P.M.

–

Slapjaw

SAT, JULY 15, 9:00 P.M.

