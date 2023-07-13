MOUNT POCONO – Mount Airy Casino Resort welcomes award-winning country crooners Lonestar will take to the Event Center stage November 10 at 8 p.m.

This 21-and-over concert is priced at $45 and $50 and tickets go on sale July 18 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased at mountairycasino.com.

Known for merging their Nashville roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar ranks as one of the most celebrated groups in country music since the early 1990s when they first began cranking out hit after hit. Throughout the years, Lonestar has charted over 20 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, including nine that soared to No. 1. Their top hit singles include “I’m Already There,” “Mr. Mom,” and “Smile.”

Lonestar has also garnered many of music’s top honors, including Academy Of Country Music awards for Best New Vocal Group, Best Single and Best Song of the Year. The group also won Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement award. All told, the wildly popular band has sold more than 10.5 million records.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Lonestar to the Poconos,” said Hassan Abdel-Moneim, Mount Airy’s Vice President of Resort Operations. “This award-winning band has developed a huge following that includes country and mainstream music fans alike. We’re thrilled these country music legends will be sharing their talents right here at Mount Airy Casino Resort.”

For more information on Lonestar and other upcoming events, including free weekend musical offerings on the casino floor, visit mountairycasino.com.