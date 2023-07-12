WILKES-BARRE – Famed comedian Sal Vulcano will play the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, October 13. Staten Island native Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS.

In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out arenas, Sal founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts. He even guest starred as himself on a 2022 episode of “What We Do in the Shadows.” He’s been a producer of “Impractical Jokers” since the reality show’s beginning, which has become truTV’s most popular series ever.

Hailing from Staten Island, Sal Vulcano has mastered both improv and stand-up comedy over his years in humor. With all this experience under his belt, it will be exciting to see what Vulcano brings to a solo show on the Wilkes-Barre stage.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13. Ticket Prices are $43.75, $53.75, and $63.75 plus fees.

Kirby Member Presale starts Thursday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. and tickets go onsale to the public on Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

The F.M. Kirby Center is a historic Art Deco-Moderne-style performing arts center located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. They host exciting concerts, shows, and more all year round.

To become a Kirby Center member visit: https://www.kirbycenter.org/support/membership/