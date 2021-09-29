🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK — On Sunday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m., the historic Dietrich Theater will be filled with music as classical guitarist Jay Steveskey performs a live concert — Classical Guitar from Spain to the Americas.

This concert will feature music from the Spanish Romantic Era to the 20th Century Americas, including music by Spanish composers Isaac Albeniz and Francisco Tarrega, Brazilian Heitor Villa- Lobos, American guitarist/composer Andrew York and more.

“The music selected for this show will be a journey through time and space on the vibrant strings of the classical guitar,” Jay relayed.

All are invited to this free concert made possible by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker, because she thoroughly enjoyed attending Jay’s concerts for several years. Jesse appreciated the artistry that Jay brought to his performances and expressed that it was wonderful to leave the busyness of the world at the door and just sit back and experience the music.

Jay Steveskey is active as a soloist, chamber musician and teacher. He has been featured on WVIA-FM radio, Scranton Today TV, and in the Scranton Times-Tribune, and runs the Fiddle Lake Guitar School in Susquehanna County. He has had extensive private studies with Argentine guitarist Pablo Cohen, Professor of Classical Guitar, Ithaca College, and was selected to perform for a Master Class conducted by Sharon Isbin, Head of the Classical Guitar Department, Juilliard.

Free tickets to the Classical Guitar from Spain to the Americas Concert will be available at the door while they last or may be reserved by calling 570-836-1022 x3.