The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, will feature the work of local artist Michael Lambert and will hold an artist reception on Oct. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. as part of Second Saturday in the Abingtons.

All are welcome to attend, meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments. Lambert’s art will be on exhibit from Oct. 1 though Oct. 31.

The Gathering Place is open from 10 to 2 on Tuesday through Friday. The public is invited to come in and enjoy Lambert’s current work, titled “Recent Work.”

Born in Scranton, Lambert graduated from Marywood University with a BFA in painting and also studied at Colley Studio of Fine Arts. He credits his teachers and mentors at Marywood and Colley for encouraging him in the arts. He often visits New York City to study paintings in museums and galleries.

He has shown in several group and solo exhibitions from 1997 to 2001, then began showing again in 2009. As an active musician since age 12, Lambert believes in connecting his music with his art.

Throughout high school and college, he split his focus between music and art, believing that he would have to make a choice to pursue whole heartedly one or the other, but, in his words, “I’ve learned about myself that I need both and will continue to focus on both. For me painting and music are a catalyst and facilitator, each for the other. They are connected and relate very much to one another as it pertains to my work as a whole.”

His website, www.m-lambert.com, features both his art and his music, offering free downloads to all his music projects.

Michael finds inspiration in the world around him. He has been part of “some really messed up stuff and some real beauty and it really, really impacts how, why, and when I work. There will be events that inspire me instantly to start working. And there are times when something inspires me years later — lying dormant until there is a catalyst.”

He sees painting as a way for people to communicate that beauty in life.

“Painting is a true window. We are each looking through the same glass but see something individualistic, intimate and personal. Through engaging in a dialog with one another we can understand that seeing, sharing and experiencing things differently can be the actual beauty in the work — and in the world we share.”

For more information on the exhibit or the artist’s reception, please visit gatheringplacecs.org.