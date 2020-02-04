ONGOING

Queer Coffee Klatch, a gathering to create an affirming and sober space for LGBTQ+ people every third Thursday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Glow Bowling at Chacko’s, glow in the dark bowling 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Saturday at 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.

Music Bingo, 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday at River Grille, 670 N. River St., Plains Township. Free to play. Reservations recommended; call 570-208-1282.

UPCOMING

Carve 4 Cancer Winter Sports and Music Festival, an all-day charity festival to raise money for fighting blood cancers.With rail jam, banked slalom, beer release and an appres ski party, and performances by the Pietasters, Sophistafunk, Gentlemen East, Jordan Ramirez and the Tribe, and many more. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Montage Mountain, 1000 Montage Mountain Road, Scranton. Tickets and full lineup at bit.ly/2OpufAv.

Dips, Daquiris and Dog Treats, enjoy drinks while baking dog treats to take home. Two sessions available on Saturday, Feb. 8: session 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. or session 2 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Vintage Kitchen, 317 Linden St., Scranton. $25. Limited to 16 people per session. Tickets and more information at bit.ly/398vuf9.

’80s night with Devil Dog, with music videos, food and drink specials, and maybe even some karaoke. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Cheap Shots Bar and Restaurant, 1044 Main St., Dickson City.

Black Fuse Gallery grand opening party and “The Broken Heart Show,” with food, fun and art for sale. 5 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Black Fuse Gallery, 283 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.

Celebrating the release of Jennifer Diskin’s book, “The Quiet Lilac Collection,” there will be a release party 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Sidel’s Restaurant, 1202 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Some copies of the book will be available, and can also be found on Amazon. All proceeds to to Hosts for Hospitals, which provides housing for families while their loved ones undergo cancer treatment. There will also be a chance to read some of Jennifer’s poetry and sharing favorites.

Open Mic Comedy Night, sign up 7 p.m., sets at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton.