The Greenhouse Project: Where Plants Grow People.

The Greenhouse Project Director (left) Jane Reese and Gwendolyn Philmeck (right) at an event hosted by the non-profit organization.

Wally Pilger (left) and Gwendolyn Philmeck (right) at the annual Honeybee & Harvest Festival hosted by The Greenhouse Project.

The Greenhouse Project grows everything under organic practices, including many heirloom vegetables, so they’re always growing good, quality food for the community.

The Greenhouse Project is located at the end of the Davis Trail in Nay Aug Park and right next to Blackwatch Coffee.

Volunteers at The Greenhouse Project learn while helping the organization plant seeds, transplant seedlings, host classes, manage gardens, and more.

The Greenhouse Project is always enthusiastic to provide free knowledge on gardening and sustainability to anyone who wants to learn!

SCRANTON — The Greenhouse Project at the end of the Davis Trail in Nay Aug Park, encourages the community to embrace the outdoors, develop resilience skills, and adopt a realistic approach to sustainability.

This year, The Greenhouse Project celebrates ten years at their abundant greenhouse and homebase in Scranton. This non-profit organization handles everything gardening-related: building garden beds, cleaning landscapes, planting seeds, selling transplants, and supporting local gardeners.

The Greenhouse Project is a fixture in the community for fostering relationships with nature and wellness. They host classes, workshops, and volunteer opportunities throughout the seasons that focus on getting people involved and educated.

There’s nothing quite like The Greenhouse Project in NEPA. They do a lot of good for the community, and they have a lot of fun while doing it.

The organization works with area school districts to teach kids about gardening in fun, interactive, and innovative ways. Children’s activities include (but are certainly not limited to) a six-foot worm model, a ladybug demonstration, nature identification hikes, a honeybee presentation from a local professional beekeeper, and a 3D interactive giant flower experience.

“That’s my special place. I’ve always volunteered for the kids. If I’m going to spend my time doing anything, it is going to be fun — because I need to be as entertained as the kids are!” said Gwendolyn Philmeck.

The Greenhouse Project has served Lackawanna County since 2002, but Gwendolyn Philmeck started there around 2014, shortly after the greenhouse opened that same year. The Greenhouse Project has existed Interestingly, Director of The Greenhouse Project Jane Reese was Gwen’s first boss at Penn Foster, where they used to grow tomatoes on their windowsills.

Later on while Gwen was going through a difficult time in her life, she found solace in outdoor spaces. One day, she came to Nay Aug Park with her daughters to find that peace and while walking on the Davis Trail — she stumbled upon The Greenhouse Project! And who was inside tending to plants but her friend, Jane Reese!

Immediately, Gwen was on board! She began coming in with her daughters to do transplants and before long, she was teaching classes. It all just came naturally to her. Ten years later, she’s still proud and happy to be a part of the big green picture.

“It’s a path back. Whenever you go through significant life changes, you lose yourself. You’re just kind of redefining who you are, and I chose this,” said Gwen.

Outdoorsy Programs, Classes, and Fun!

The Greenhouse Project also offers a variety of lifestyle improvement talks and workshops, everything from addressing American health issues (like Empowered Eating) to promoting green initiatives in their community to holding classes that combine art & nature.

They also host the Honeybee & Harvest Festival every fall at Nay Aug Park to get everyone together to celebrate the pollinators that help make all those fresh produce and flowers possible.

In addition to gardening workshops for both kids and adults, The Greenhouse Project also holds yoga classes in the greenhouse. They host a variety of yoga practices led by different professionals, including Slow Flow Yoga on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. and Yoga for Healing on Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.

“It’s about getting people comfortable so it’s not an overly complicated class. I mean, you’ll get a workout in, get people moving, but if somebody has never done yoga — this is a class they could feel comfortable,” said Gwen.

They also offer off-site activities, such as some upcoming dates for Outdoor and Active Older Adults, such as the Learn to Kayak on Thursday, June 13, at Lackawanna State Park and a Guided Nature Walk with Jane Frye on Thursday, June 27, at Lackawanna River Trail

“It’s never just one program. It depends on who we get to volunteer for the events. And then I kind of try to find out with the volunteers, what are you into? We all have special gifts,” said Gwen of her group at The Greenhouse Project.

Growing the Community

The Greenhouse Project is a small organization that always needs volunteers and donations to keep their greenhouses and gardens running. Their annual plant sales support the greenhouse’s programs, and they also donate plants to the community, such as their partnership with the City of Scranton to fill the city’s planter boxes.

Volunteering opportunities ebb and flow through the season, making The Greenhouse Project a great place to help out and learn in the process. “We grow a lot of heirloom vegetables, and we grow under organic practices. Those are our big things. We want to produce good quality food for people to consume,” said Gwen.

The Greenhouse Project also runs three different community gardens. Their educational garden at the greenhouse and two community gardens in Northeast Scranton feeds 40 families. They accept applications for people who want to claim plots, though availability may be limited.

“I love when people come in and they’re like, I have a black thumb. I could never do this. And I’m like — oh, come to my yard. I’ll teach you what it’s like to be the world’s laziest gardener and you’ll still have plenty of food,” Gwen encouraged.

“And the big secret is showing up,” said Gwen. “Once a month we usually have a community cleanup. We have our volunteers from the greenhouse show up and interact with the different people who have plots. We help them clean it up. We provide the mulch, keep weeds at bay, and help with the whole process really. “

Scranton Goes Green

One of The Greenhouse Project’s primary missions is promoting green initiatives locally. Sustainability informs everything they do. They have a water collection system on their greenhouse roof and a composting area where they recycle debris from the park.

The non-profit focuses on going as green as can be with all their plants and teachings, but also aims to make those resources free and accessible to everyone. They’re eager to share their knowledge with anyone who wants to listen!

“We’ll teach you the ways to do it. If you’re trying, you’re succeeding,” said Gwen Philmeck. The Greenhouse Project adopts an approachable perspective on gardening and sustainability, emphasizing mutual support.

Forging Connections with Nature and People

The Greenhouse Project aims to create a healthy community where people of all ages and backgrounds feel supported and connected. “It’s kind of like the library system — everyone benefits,” Gwen said.

“The power really comes from your neighbors,” said Gwen. “It’s such a good feeling to see people come together like that. It’s almost like volunteering is addictive. It’s like you start working here and you feel really good, and then you see really good things. You’re like, I want more.”

Volunteering at The Greenhouse Project can be as educational as attending a class. “So, it’s more than a class. It’s valuable skills you can use and will use,” Gwen emphasized.

Each phase of gardening season has its own beauty but this summer, Gwen especially looks forward to learning new recipes from fellow gardeners and seeing more kids visit the greenhouse and community gardens more often. She’s excited to see more and more schools coming back to The Greenhouse Project post-pandemic and hopes to see more of that.

It’s all about getting out there and doing something this summer. The Greenhouse Project creates a welcoming atmosphere where you can socialize with others while sharing a unique experience. Gwen says they just want people to know this stuff so everyone’s invited!

Gardening is more fun with company and volunteering can provide just as much learning as attending a class. This fruitful organization teaches only valuable things you can and will use.

“I think it’s also building the kind of community you want to be around,” said Gwendolyn Philmeck.