Local Shows: Week of Feb. 5, 2020

Venue addresses 279 Bar & Grill, 279 S. River St., Plains 6 String Saloon, 1474 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Bones Bar: 1110 Wilkes-Barre Twp. Blvd., Wilkes-Barre Border Bar: 170 Laurel Plaza, Pittston Cafe West, 535 Linden St., Scranton Finnegans IRC: 514 Ash St., Scranton Karl Hall: 57 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre Minooka Pub: 2934 Birney Ave., Scranton Mohegan Sun Pocono, 1280 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre The SPACE at Olive: 541 Wyoming Ave., Scranton. Stage West: 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton Thirst T’s Bar & Grill: 120 Lincoln St., Olyphant

ALTERNATIVE/PUNK/HARDCORE

E57 One Year Anniversary of “Heavy Seas and Smashing Skies,” with The Robinsonade, Days in Transit, A Minor Glitch and Stay Loud, 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Border Bar. $5. 21+.

James Barrett, Worries, Garden View and Cory Paternoster, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Stage West. $10. 21+.

Red Hymns, Sonic Salvation and Royal Hell, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Karl Hall. $10.

Rosary Guild, Timelost and Planning for Burial, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Karl Hall. $10.

All-Ages Punk Show, with Wife Swamp, Worser, Mean Habit, Theme for a Sinner, Rudy & The Gansetts, Lunch Trucks and Shodémon, 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 21, at the SPACE at Olive.

Little Star Run, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Cafe West.

ROCK

Jay Luke, 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Finnegans IRC.

North of 40, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at American Legion Post 672, 730 Memorial Hwy., Dallas.

September Mourning, Madame Mayhem, and American Grim, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Stage West. $15. Tickets at bit.ly/37KBEkX.

Saving Abel, Another Day Dawns and Always Undecided, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Stage West. $20 advance. 21+. Tickets at bit.ly/2RSlTDI.

Flaw, Gabriel and the Apocalypse and Jump The Fall, 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Stage West. 21+.

Kartune, 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Finnegans IRC.

Spud, Franklin House and Channel 65, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Karl Hall.

METAL

Tyrant, Cruel Bomb, Royal Hell and The Holtzmann Effect, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Karl Hall.

ELECTRONIC/DJ

Hood EDM Takeover, featuring Bok Nero, Shizz Lo, Sweet Tooth and more TBA. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Stage West. $15. 21+.

ZIA, SIPPY, JEANIE, LAYZ and TINK, 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Stage West. $25 advance. 21+. Tickets at bit.ly/37WqI4v.

Shiverz dabutcher, 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Stage West. $17. 21+.

HIP HOP/R&B

Lovers & Friends 2, a post-Valentine’s Day party with TySoul, The_Kp, Keano “Keynote” Illidget, Illegal Siegel, devonte singh, Neon Mixtape and more, hosted by oliver spitts with DJ 900. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Stage West. $5 per couple, $3 solo.

Mac Lethal, The_Kp, Gus The Savage, Mercy Gang, Q’Vontae Clark and TySoul, 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Stage West. $17 advance. 18+. Tickets at bit.ly/2vOce8D

FOLK/COUNTRY

Jesse Wade Gang, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Crabby’s Seafood Grill and Pipes Bar, 3159 Lower Demunds Road, Dallas.

COVER/TRIBUTE

Screaming Broccolli, 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Feb. 7, at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Butter N Onions, 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at 279 Bar & Grill.

The Taxmen, 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday

AD/HD, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at 6 String Saloon.

Dance Hall Devils, 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Finnegans IRC.

The Four Horsemen: Metallica Tribute, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. $15 advance. 21+. Tickets at bit.ly/2RhGiQU.

Legacy of the Beast Iron Maiden Tribute Show, 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Border Bar.

OTHER/ECLECTIC

Medusa’s Disco, Cousin Earth and Jelli, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at River Street Jazz Cafe.