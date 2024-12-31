Kitchen Teeth looks forward to releasing their second album in 2025, playing more live shows, and spreading the word about their music.

Kitchen Teeth is celebrating a year full of musical milestones. This original rock band out of Bloomsburg has been playing their way across North and Central Pennsylvania with engaging live performances and the release of their first official album, “Save Our Sanity.”

Not just another rock band, Kitchen Teeth strives to stand out by incorporating uncommon elements such as an acoustic guitar in a full band setup, a wild standout frontman, jazzy upbeat keys, and drums that shift across genres. They combine their influences from new metal to shock rock to create their own sound, inspired by 90s and early 2000s styles.

“Ronnie and I have been friends for like eight years. He and I got together January 2023. We wrote the first song together on New Year’s Day. After that, we just started coming up with more stuff,” explained lead singer, Ian Teeth, in an interview with The Weekender.

Guitarist Ronnie Reign had been playing guitar for 15 years and already had some material written. Lead Vocalist, Ian Teeth was just starting out when they decided to start a band, and this was the first song he’d ever written.

Kitchen Teeth expanded from there. They found Devon a.k.a. Skillerson through Facebook and noticed he was also local to Bloomsburg. So, they reached out to him because they were in need of keyboards and drums to create a complete sound. As for their hard-hitting name, the group would write lyrics in the kitchen. They nearly became the ‘Kitchen Cats’, inspired by their rescued cat with the zoomies — then Ronnie said Kitchen Teeth and it stuck!

Their first album, “Save Our Sanity,” came out on May 4, 2024 with the help of producer Patrick Motto at PM Soundscape Studios who has been with them every step of the way. Ronnie has known Motto about ten years, so they recorded the album with him in about three months and began playing live.

“Save Our Sanity” is a ten-song record full of great jams. “Death of 1,000 Cuts” is a rock-out song that uses a variety of distinct sounds to achieve a dance-worthy anthem. On “Fawn,” one of their singles for the album, you can really hear that acoustic guitar doing the work, as promised, as it leads you into a chorus you can sing right along to!

After the album debut, Kitchen Teeth used drum tracks until they came across Bobby Bonez to man the drums. Just one practice and Bobby, with his great energy, fit in perfectly!

Kitchen Teeth said they’re “crazy lucky” for everything they have together. Hilariously, looking at them — you’d think these members belong to all different bands, but that’s a part of what makes them so special. They can’t help but be themselves.

“One thing we pride ourselves on is that each of us is so different from one another,” said Bobby Bonez. “Every time we go to make a decision; we think how can this be weird and how can this be different from whatever is going on out there.”

Kitchen Teeth loves to change it up! They use jazz in their show, get crazy on the drums, throw out beach balls, use glow-in-the-dark drumsticks, and even have their own little folklore about Kitchen Teeth creatures which they intend to turn into plushies and more.

“We don’t want it to just be about the music. We want to stand out, we want the pageantry of the show. Anything to stand out! We want people to come to our merch table and say they’ve never seen anything like that,” said Ian Teeth.

Kitchen Teeth is already thinking big on their next moves. Half of their second album is already complete, and more shows are coming up in the new year! Bobby Bonez will be on the second album for the first time in Kitchen Teeth. They’re also adding bass, double track with guitars, and more as they work with Pat Matto at the studio. Ronnie is already thinking about the third album!

“I already have so many songs in my backpocket,” said Ronnie Reign.

Photo Credit — Burt Heineman

For 2025, Kitchen Teeth is also focused on perfecting their live sound, which they run all themselves. They said doing live shows is the best way to make money in the local music business, but it can tough convincing places to take a chance on an all-original act. Many venues want three continuous hours of live music, so they’re expanding their setlist to play more places — and they’re almost there!

“I’ve heard from bars and venues that the music scene has been lackluster, and I want to change people’s minds on hiring original bands,” said Ian Teeth. “I want people to really enjoy themselves.”

“I want Kitchen Teeth to synonymous with a good time. I want people to go to a Kitchen Teeth show and it’s fun, it’s cool, it’s upbeat,” said Bobby Bonez.

Over 2024, Kitchen Teeth performed at Fright Night at the Garden Drive In, The Scrantontastic Spectacular for Fourth of July, Open Mic Night at the VSpot, and many more. They also were featured in 979X’s Locals Only show and have a New Year’s Eve show planned at Hess’ Tavern in Bloomsburg with The Summitts.

These members are very proud of what they’ve been able to accomplish in short time. Kitchen Teeth wants to take this new year to really get out there and get noticed.

“I want to make this a career for us or to at least have the option. I want to do as many shows as possible in 2025. Just getting our stuff out there to be heard,” said Ian Teeth.

This group has a lot of personality, which makes them so fun to watch. They even do their own skits online to promote shows, entertain fans and prioritize silliness. Another 2025 goal of theirs is to create their first music video!

“The more fun we have, the more fun they have. We feed off each other,” said Bobby Bonez.

You can follow Kitchen Teeth on social media for all their updates and find “Save Our Sanity” on streaming platforms. Stay on the lookout for more new singles from Kitchen Teeth, which will be released until the unveiling of their second album to come.

Keep tuning into your your local radio stations to hear original regional music, such as 979X Locals Only show on Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.