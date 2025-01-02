It’s the first Live Music List of the year and we’re back to covering Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday! It’s a light weekend for entertainment as we all recover from holiday hangovers and settle into 2025. Local artists are shining in the spotlight at these versatile venues across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Pick one and get out there for good jams and a good time!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: We The Living is a four-piece rock band out of NEPA that covers a variety of songs throughout the genre, leveraging high-powered vocals and masterful instruments. See this up-and-coming act this Friday, January 3, in Dunmore at the HonkyTonk Restaurant & Saloon.

by: Gabrielle Lang

BOOZER’S SPORTS BAR

Eddie Appnel & Justin Bravo – Acoustic Song Swap

FRI, JAN 3, 6:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Stranger Behavior

FRI, JAN 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Thembi

SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.

ARLOS TAVERN

Jeremy Burke

FRI, JAN 3, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jim Carro

SAT, JAN 4, 6:30 P.M.

–

Lipstick & Rye

SUN, JAN 5, 3:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Wolfman Jack – Primal Grateful Dead

FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Jeiris Cook @ Trail’s End

FRI, JAN 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dan Krochmal @ La Colombe

FRI, JAN 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Zac Lawless @ Trail’s End

SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hannah Noel @ La Colombe

SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.

SARAH STREET GRILL

Jung Bergo

SUN, JAN 5, 8:30 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Random Rock

FRI, JAN 3, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Triple Fret

FRI, JAN 3, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Blue Moxie

FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.

THE MINES

Venom X @ The Mines First Party of 2025 – New Year’s Celebration

THURS, JAN 2, 9:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

The Vierling Duo

FRI, JAN 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

SAT, JAN 5, 6:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, JAN 2, 8:00 P.M.

–

Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley

FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Guy Miller

SAT, JAN 4 8:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Down By Five @ Breakers

FRI, JAN 3, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers

SAT, JAN 4, 8:30 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JAN 4, 9:30 P.M.

MOUNT AIRY CASINO RESORT

Autumn Falls Entertainment

SAT, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.

RIVALS SPORTS BAR

Naked Jake

FRI, JAN 3, 9:00 P.M.

–

Project 9

SAT, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.

MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN

Strawberry Jam

FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Destination West

FRI, JAN 3, 9:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SAT, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.

HONKY TONK

We The Living

FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.

R BAR

Dynamic Duo

FRI, JAN 3, 6:00 P.M.

MARKETPLACE AT STEAMTOWN

Cory Kizer

SAT, JAN 4, 12:00 PM.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, JAN 2, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SUN, JAN 5, 3:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

John Andreoli

THURS, JAN 2, 8:00 P.M.

–

Megaband

FRI, JAN 3, 9:45 P.M.

–

Better Than Bad

SAT, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

The Frank White Experience @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Lipstick & Rye

FRI, JAN 3, 8:30 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.