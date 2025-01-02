It’s the first Live Music List of the year and we’re back to covering Thirsty Thursday through Sunday Funday! It’s a light weekend for entertainment as we all recover from holiday hangovers and settle into 2025. Local artists are shining in the spotlight at these versatile venues across Northeastern Pennsylvania. Pick one and get out there for good jams and a good time!
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: We The Living is a four-piece rock band out of NEPA that covers a variety of songs throughout the genre, leveraging high-powered vocals and masterful instruments. See this up-and-coming act this Friday, January 3, in Dunmore at the HonkyTonk Restaurant & Saloon.
by: Gabrielle Lang
BOOZER’S SPORTS BAR
Eddie Appnel & Justin Bravo – Acoustic Song Swap
FRI, JAN 3, 6:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Stranger Behavior
FRI, JAN 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Thembi
SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.
ARLOS TAVERN
Jeremy Burke
FRI, JAN 3, 6:30 P.M.
–
Jim Carro
SAT, JAN 4, 6:30 P.M.
–
Lipstick & Rye
SUN, JAN 5, 3:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Wolfman Jack – Primal Grateful Dead
FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.
CAMELBACK RESORT
Jeiris Cook @ Trail’s End
FRI, JAN 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dan Krochmal @ La Colombe
FRI, JAN 3, 7:00 P.M.
–
Zac Lawless @ Trail’s End
SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Hannah Noel @ La Colombe
SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.
SARAH STREET GRILL
Jung Bergo
SUN, JAN 5, 8:30 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Random Rock
FRI, JAN 3, 7:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Triple Fret
FRI, JAN 3, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
Blue Moxie
FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.
THE MINES
Venom X @ The Mines First Party of 2025 – New Year’s Celebration
THURS, JAN 2, 9:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
The Vierling Duo
FRI, JAN 3, 6:00 P.M.
–
Dan Engvaldsen
SAT, JAN 5, 6:00 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III
THURS, JAN 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Robbie Walsh & Jack Foley
FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.
–
Guy Miller
SAT, JAN 4 8:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Down By Five @ Breakers
FRI, JAN 3, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Breakers
SAT, JAN 4, 8:30 P.M.
–
Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JAN 4, 9:30 P.M.
MOUNT AIRY CASINO RESORT
Autumn Falls Entertainment
SAT, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.
RIVALS SPORTS BAR
Naked Jake
FRI, JAN 3, 9:00 P.M.
–
Project 9
SAT, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.
MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN
Strawberry Jam
FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Destination West
FRI, JAN 3, 9:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
SAT, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.
HONKY TONK
We The Living
FRI, JAN 3, 8:00 P.M.
R BAR
Dynamic Duo
FRI, JAN 3, 6:00 P.M.
MARKETPLACE AT STEAMTOWN
Cory Kizer
SAT, JAN 4, 12:00 PM.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Open Mic w/ Matt Filer
THURS, JAN 2, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
SUN, JAN 5, 3:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
John Andreoli
THURS, JAN 2, 8:00 P.M.
–
Megaband
FRI, JAN 3, 9:45 P.M.
–
Better Than Bad
SAT, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
The Frank White Experience @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
Lipstick & Rye
FRI, JAN 3, 8:30 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.