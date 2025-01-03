WILKES-BARRE — The Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing hosts its Winter Reading Series on campus at Wilkes University from Saturday, January 4 through Thursday, January 9.

Held in conjunction with the graduate creative writing program’s January residency, the event features faculty, alumni and guest writers spanning the genres of fiction, creative nonfiction, screenplays, stage plays and poetry. All events are free and open to the public.

THE WINTER READING SERIES:

Journey of the Book – Saturday, Jan. 4 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Jean and Paul Adams Commons, Henry Student Center, second floor

Interviews and readings from faculty with new book releases. Featuring David Hicks, Shanta Lee, J. Michael Lennon and Nisha Sharma.

Hosted by Julie Sidoni Yelen.

Sunday, Jan. 5 | 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Jean and Paul Adams Commons, Henry Student Center, second floor

Readings by alumni Julianna Evans and Patti Naumann and faculty mentors Ross Klavan, Jeff Talarigo and Richard Uhlig.

Monday, Jan. 6 | 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Jean and Paul Adams Commons, Henry Student Center, second floor

Readings by alumna Dawn Leas and faculty members Ken Liu, Donna Talarico and Gabrielle D’Amico.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 | 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Jean and Paul Adams Commons, Henry Student Center, second floor

Readings by faculty members Nancy McKinley, Alexis Paige, Taylor Polites and Billie Tadros.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 | 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts

Readings from visiting writers Rion Amilcar Scott, Marisa de los Santos and Rebecca Makkai.

Hosted by faculty members Jessica Goudeau and Christine Renee Miller.

Playwrights’ Night – Thursday, Jan. 9 | 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts

Staged readings of plays by faculty mentors Dania Ramos, Christine Renee Miller/Jessica Goudeau and Gregory Fletcher.

Maslow Family Graduate Program in Creative Writing aims to educate students in the worlds of fiction, poetry, screenwriting, writing for television, playwriting, creative nonfiction, publishing and spoken word by providing excellent mentorships, publishing opportunities and industry-specific internships.

The nationally recognized low-residency MA/MFA program provides students and faculty with writing support, community and market opportunities to become lifelong, productive, professional writers in all fields. Learn more at wilkes.edu/cw.