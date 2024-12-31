BETHLEHEM — Half of the Musikfest lineup was revealed before the new year! ArtsQuest announced the sixth Musikfest 2025 headliner as Jordan Davis who will be coming to the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

This concert is presented with media partner Cat Country 96. Ticket access is now open to the general public at Musikfest.org.

Ticket prices run from $39 to $89 ($213 for Steel Terrace which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables under a tent). Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m.

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Jordan Davis’ highly anticipated second full-length album, “Bluebird Days,” produced four consecutive number one hits and three “song of the year” award-winning titles including the 4X Platinum-selling hit “Buy Dirt,” (CMA Awards 2023, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3X Platinum-selling “Next Thing You Know” (ACM Awards 2024).

All penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released the chart-topping hit singles “What My World Spins Around” and “Tucson Too Late,” in addition to “Next Thing You Know” and “Buy Dirt,” earning numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods as well as his second Platinum-Certified album, Bluebird Days. Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits-totaling 7 #1s at Country radio.

In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in addition to being a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he was named Billboard’s Top New Country Artist of 2018.

He is currently headlining his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR and also served as direct support for Luke Combs on select Growin Up and Getting Old Tour dates this year. Currently working on his new album, Davis released “I Ain’t Sayin,’” his first single off his new upcoming project.

A total of 1,029,417 people attended Musikfest in 2024 and there are still more big-name headliners to be announced. The 42nd Musikfest is scheduled for August 1 to August 10, 2025, with a special preview night on July 31.