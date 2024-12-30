BETHLEHEM — ArtsQuest announced Megan Moroney as the fifth Musikfest 2025 headliner, coming to the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thursday, July 31, 2025, for a special Musikfest preview night.

This show is sponsored by Yuengling Flight, with media partner Cat Country 96. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7:15 p.m.

Ticket information can be found at Musikfest.org. Ticket prices run from $39 to $134.50 ($259 for Steel Terrace which includes dinner, drinks and dessert at private tables under a tent). For more exclusive ticket access and advance purchase opportunities, become an ArtsQuest Circle Donor today.

A country phenomenon with the star power to match, Megan Moroney quickly earned icon status after breaking onto the scene. With over 1.5 BILLION total global streams to date, the Georgia-bred singer/songwriter kicked off the latest era of her formidable career with her critically acclaimed sophomore album “Am I Okay?,” a July 2024 release that emerged as the year’s third-biggest debut from a female country artist. The album also features the emo cowgirl’s post-breakup ballad, “No Caller ID,” which shattered the record for the biggest country female song debut in streams in the U.S.

The album’s rise on the charts was first set in motion with “Tennessee Orange,” a twice platinum #1 hit included on her 2023 blockbuster debut,”Lucky.” Soon after “Lucky”’s arrival, Moroney began amassing a steady stream of accolades, including winning Breakthrough Female Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, MusicRow’s Breakout Artist of the Year at the 2024 Country Breakout Awards and New Female Artist of the Year at the 59th ACM Awards (where she reigned as the most nominated female artist with SIX NODS), in addition to racking up nominations from CMA, iHeart, CMT Music and Billboard Music Awards.

With her live experience including selling out three consecutive headline tours, playing stadiums across the country as support for Kenny Chesney and taking the stage at high-profile festivals like Stagecoach and Lollapalooza, Moroney will head overseas in September for the GEORGIA GIRL TOUR — a headline run bringing her notoriously dazzling live show to audiences in the UK and Europe.

The 42nd Musikfest is scheduled for August 1 through August 10 with a special preview night on July 31, when Moroney is set to perform. Six of the headliners have been announced so far! For more information on the annual Bethlehem festival, visit musikfest.org.