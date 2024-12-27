With some of the busiest travel days of the year now upon us with Christmas and New Year’s, it is rather timely for Netflix to release their #1 streaming action-crime drama this week called “Carry-On” — something we all know is an overpriced, overhead baggage item that weighs on average no more than 25 pounds depending on the airline in question. Don’t you dare forget and pack any liquids in there that are over 3.4 ounces or you can kiss that cologne or shampoo bye-bye!

Starring the well-rounded and handsome actor Taron Egerton (“Tetris,” “Rocketman”) playing a meek TSA agent named Ethan Kopek who is not feeling passionate about his current standing in life so, like a hamster on a wheel, he continues to just go through the habitual motions. Don’t I know that feeling all too well!

Desiring to be a cop and waiting for a promotion, the relatively green professional gets a hiccup in his routine workday when a mysterious traveler blackmails him to allow a dangerous package to slip through security on a Christmas Eve flight at LAX.

While his every move scrutinized by his bosses, the older, more experienced criminal played by Jason Bateman (“Ozark,” “Juno”) pipes into Ethan’s earpiece to ensure the suitcase of explosives gets to its final destination. Not unusual to me as I am always hearing voices in my head, but I won’t go there!

This holiday thriller, reminiscent of the original “Die Hard” film, does not fall short and is the real deal folks! Taron Egerton, grossly underused in A-list films, could very well be the next Tom Cruise if he plays his cards right! And having a superb agent in his corner couldn’t hurt either. He was stellar in “The Kingsman” films, which were the true breakout roles for this English actor.

The other strong point to “Carry-On” is Elena Cole, a fierce and tough government agent played perfectly by the talented Danielle Deadwyler, who previously starred in the heartbreaking true story biopic of her lynched son called “Till.” Previously nominated for that memorable performance just a few short years back, if that film hasn’t crossed your radar — rewind and give it a viewing. You will thank me later, and you are most welcome…

Filmed in New Orleans but moonlighting as the overly busy LAX airport in California, “Carry-On” only got better as the run time moved along. This holiday-themed, action-packed film was breezy and sharp-edged. You really identified with the fresh-faced Ethan Kopek as he half-heartedly navigated his duties and responsibilities.

A recent poll states that only 50% of American workers openly express unhappiness and feeling emotionally detached from their work, while suggesting up to 60% of the workforce are not engaged while at work. So if you are feeling the workplace blues, just know that you and Ethan are not alone — you’re in good company.

With that being said, Happy New Year, stay warm, and if you too are feeling incomplete in your professional life, let 2025 bring a new path before you, and as for that “Carry-on,” always remember we have only one life to live, so start packing for that bucket list trip my friends!

“Carry-On,” starring: Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Danielle Deadwyler

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7.5” paws out of 10.