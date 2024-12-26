BETHLEHEM– ArtsQuest presents their 2025 winter comedy classes to provide attendees with useful tips and a supportive environment to help beginners and those looking to strengthen their comedic skills.

Classes are offered January through March and conclude with a graduation show for participants to perform and demonstrate what they have learned.

Comedy classes will be in different locations due to the upcoming construction of the Banana Factory. Thanks to community partners like Bethlehem Area School District and the Bethlehem Area Public Library, classes can continue throughout the construction of the new Cultural Center.

When the project is complete, the Cultural Center will be a 125-seat black box theater. With this designated space, ArtsQuest’s comedy programming can continue to grow and strengthen the comedic skills of Lehigh Valley comedians, both beginner and seasoned comics.

2025 COMEDY CLASS OFFERINGS:

Intro to Standup with Glen Tickle

Sketch Comedy Writing 101 with Jeremiah Peck

Improv 101 with Laurie Wagner Storlie

Improv 201 with Matt Candio

Improv 301 with Justin Passino

For view the full class schedule and to sign up, visit https://www.steelstacks.org/events/comedy/ Please note that all classes require the participant to be aged 18 or older on or before the day of the first class in the session.

See if you are eligible for one of ArtsQuest’s scholarship opportunities! ArtsQuest scholarships are designed for individuals and families that demonstrate a financial need and interest in the visual and/or comedy performance arts. Learn more about eligibility, the application process and more when you visit https://fest.formstack.com/forms/scholarship_application.

ArtsQuest also offers team building improv workshops for businesses and corporations looking to improve their team’s communication skills, encourage creative thinking and provide an environment for team bonding. Guided by professional improvisers, teams will to learn the fundamentals of improv comedy through fun exercises that bolster confidence. Group pre-registration is required. Please contact Addyson Young, ArtsQuest Programming Specialist, at ayoung@artsquest.org to learn more.