ALTERNATIVE/PUNK/HARDCORE

James Barrett, Worries, Garden View and Cory Paternoster, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Stage West. $10. 21+.

Rosary Guild, Timelost and Planning for Burial, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Karl Hall. $10.

All-Ages Punk Show, with Wife Swamp, Worser, Mean Habit, Theme for a Sinner, Rudy & The Gansetts, Lunch Trucks and Shodémon, 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 21, at the SPACE at Olive.

ROCK

Eric Tessmer, Dustin Douglas and Brenden Brist, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Stage West.

Jay Luke, 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Finnegans IRC.

September Mourning, Madame Mayhem, and American Grim, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Stage West. $15. Tickets at bit.ly/37KBEkX.

Kartune, 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Finnegans IRC.

ELECTRONIC

Jaenga, MISTA J DUBZ, WOOGIE and Flipswitch Entertainment, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Stage West. $15. 21+.

Hood EDM Takeover, featuring Bok Nero, Shizz Lo, Sweet Tooth and more TBA. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Stage West. $15. 21+.

HIP HOP/R&B

Lovers & Friends 2, a post-Valentine’s Day party with TySoul, The_Kp, Keano “Keynote” Illidget, Illegal Siegel, devonte singh, Neon Mixtape and more, hosted by oliver spitts with DJ 900. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Stage West. $5 per couple, $3 solo. FOL

FOLK/COUNTRY

Tommy Guns Band, 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Stage West.

COVER/TRIBUTE

Dance Hall Devils, 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Finnegans IRC.

The Four Horsemen: Metallica Tribute, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. $15 advance. 21+. Tickets at bit.ly/2RhGiQU.

Legacy of the Beast Iron Maiden Tribute Show, 9 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Border Bar.

Scranton musician James Barrett has a show coming up at Stage West. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_3049.jpg Scranton musician James Barrett has a show coming up at Stage West. Weekender file photo | Ashley Gellman