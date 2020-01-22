Breaking Benjamin to hold meet-and-greet at Gallery of Sound Friday

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre natives Breaking Benjamin will be having a homecoming of sorts this week with a meet-and-greet at Gallery of Sound to celebrate the release of their newest record.

The band will be at the record store, located at 186 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre Township. this Friday at 5 p.m.

According to a release from the store’s owner, Joe Nardone, the band will be there to sign autographs and meet with hometown fans.

Formed originally in 1999, Breaking Benjamin is one of the most successful bands to make it out of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area, with numerous chart-topping singles, along with three platinum and two gold records.

The band’s appearance at Gallery of Sound coincides with the release of “Aurora,” the band’s seventh studio album which follows the release of “Ember” in 2018.

Fans will have to pick up copies of “Aurora” in order to meet the band, according to Nardone’s release. The store says fans can pre-order the record at either the Wilkes-Barre Township or Dickson City stores before Friday’s event, or they can buy the album that day.

“Aurora” is supported by lead single “Far Away,” which features guest vocals from Scooter Ward, lead vocalist of Jacksonville, Fla., band Cold. The album also features contributions from Lacey Sturm, former lead vocalist of Flyleaf.

Breaking Benjamin will be touring this spring with nu metal band Korn, kicking off the tour this Thursday at the PPL Center in Allentown. That date is the closest one to our area, so this Friday’s appearance at Gallery of Sound might be the only chance some fans get to see them.

Breaking Benjamin https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_breaking-ben_clean.jpg Breaking Benjamin

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan

