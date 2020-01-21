🔊 Listen to this

ONGOING

Queer Coffee Klatch, a gathering to create an affirming and sober space for LGBTQ+ people every third Thursday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adezzo, 515 Center St., Scranton.

Glow Bowling at Chacko’s, glow in the dark bowling 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Saturday at 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.

Music Bingo, 7 to 9 p.m. every Thursday at River Grille, 670 N. River St., Plains Township. Free to play. Reservations recommended; call 570-208-1282.

UPCOMING

Vocalist Ekat Pereyra and Pianist Bobby Hammond, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Madame Jenny’s, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton. No cover.

eCity Sound Machine, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Madame Jenny’s, 126 Franklin Ave., Scranton. No cover.

Green Jelly Live, the wild Punk Rock Puppet Show with support from Kamikaze Kupcakes, AlphaAudio and more TBS. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Stage West, 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton. 21+. $15 advance, $20 day of show. Tickets at bit.ly/2FK817z.

Swingin’ with Swing Fever Dance Band, join Swingin’ in NEPA and dance to the vintage sounds of the big band era. No partner or experience required. Proceeds will benefit Jack of Hearts PA, a pediatric cardiac foundation. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at The Century Club of Scranton, 612 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Lessons will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Come dressed in your favorite ’20s to ’50s vintage or your modern clothes. $20 advance, $25 at the door, $15 with student or military ID.