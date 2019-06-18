Humor at the Hall brings stand-up acts and first improv group to Karl Hall

WILKES-BARRE — If you need something to laugh about after a long week at work, a handful of local comedians will be at Karl Hall looking to help you out with that.

This Friday, StreetKar Comedy will be hosting Humor at the Hall, featuring both stand-up and improv acts.

StreetKar Comedy member Elliott Elliott said there have been a number of stand-up shows at Karl Hall, and the audience reaction has been great.

But this show is going to be a bit different, he said.

“This is the first time we’re having an improv act,” Elliott said.

This Friday will be the first time Humor at the Hall will feature Scranton-based improv group Here We Are In Spain, which is made up of Don McGlynn, Rob Klubeck, Brit Giblin, Bob Hannon and Swortz Dreamboat.

Elliott also said the show will feature stand-up sets from himself, Ted Hebert, Russell Austin, John Paul Scanlan and fellow StreetKar Comedy member Aneglia Petrillo.

Elliott said the strength of these shows comes from the strength of the local comedy scene.

“We have a lot of good comedians around here,” he said.

Karl Hall is one of Elliott’s favorite spots to perform at, because he said it attracts a really attentive audience.

“You don’t have to fight the crowd like you might at a bar; they’re there for the show,” he said.

He said the the audiences that get attracted to mixed improv and stand-up shows are slightly different than the kind who only see stand-up, saying the audience is even more engaged.

“I like the audience at that kind of show more,” he said.

If you’d like to be in that audience, head over to Karl Hall, located 57B N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., with the show starting a half hour later.

