The opening reception for the Sordoni Art Gallery’s latest exhibit, “Lit by Lyn Godley,” will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. June 21 at the gallery, 141 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. The event will be during a Third Friday Art Block event.

The reception is free and open to the public, with light refreshments, an activity for children and performances by local theater groups, gallery director Heather Sincavage said.

The exhibit, which opened on June 11, features Godley’s work with the “merging of art and light,” according to a press release.

“This is a show that will up any selfie game,” Sincavage wrote in an email.

This work by Lyn Godley is featured at the Sordoni Art Gallery as part of the current exhibit, "Lit by Lyn Godley." The exhibit's opening reception on June 21 will be part of a Third Friday Art Block event.