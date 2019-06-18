Zombies! Ghouls! The undead! These are the creatures that creep along Jim Jarmusch’s latest offering “The Dead Don’t Die.” Zombies were bound to be in a Jarmusch movie, as the avant-garde, underground director has made punk documentaries, music videos and a vampire flick. What was actually surprising was seeing the movie at Cinemark 20 in Moosic during its opening week.

Rarely does a low-budget horror-comedy get picked up by a local theater, but the local Cinemark was one of about 600 cinemas to carry it. Jarmusch’s last two major releases, 2016’s “Paterson” and 2013’s “Only Lovers Left Alive,” never made it to any local theater. So what is so different about this one that made it more accessible to movie-goers?

A bigger splash

“The Dead Don’t Die” stars Jarmusch regulars Bill Murray, Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny as police officers in Centerville — “A Really Nice Place” as its welcome sign reads. Their quiet town with one motel, one gas station/weirdo shop and one diner becomes overrun with the undead. Among those fighting off the zombies are Tilda Swinton, Selena Gomez, Danny Glover, Steve Buscemi, RZA and Tom Waits as Hermit Bob, a bearded man who lives in the woods.

Just from its cast and logline, “The Dead Don’t Die” has the makings of a zom-com that is meant for midnight screenings and a cult following. However, the film got a major boost last month when it was the opening night film at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival last May. The large-scale premiere was one of the big tickets at the festival, with photographers snapping away at Gomez, Swinton and Sevigny on the red carpet. Jarmusch’s films had been a mainstay at reputed film festivals, including Cannes, but he had never a showing quite like the one last month. Having this kind of debut made the movie more marketable to cinephiles during a season when their high-brow tastes are often ignored in favor of blockbusters and sequels. It also created a bigger buzz for those who haven’t seen a Jarmusch film.

Something new to the genre

When Jarmusch takes on a genre film, be it vampires or rock ‘n’ roll, he leaves his mark on the film culture. At the New York Film Festival premiere of “Only Lovers Left Alive,” Jarmusch said he hoped to add to the vampire canon by having his characters wear gloves when they were outside and wear sunglasses while indoors. In “The Dead Don’t Die,” zombies now have a theme song thanks to Sturgill Simpson and the country-folk tune that’s repeated throughout the film. Also, the zombies don’t crave brains in this movie. Instead, they are after what they loved most when they were among the living, like coffee addicts and wi-fi junkies.

Mix of nostalgia, counterculture and mainstream

It’s weird to say that a film featuring Iggy Pop essentially playing himself as a zombie is mainstream, but in a cinematic sea of sequels and remakes, “The Dead Don’t Die” breaks up the field with an original story. There are several references to past zombie flicks, with many references to genre giant George A. Romero and his classic “Night of the Living Dead.” There are also tongue-in-cheek moments that will make Jarmusch fans and first-timers chuckle.

It’s very political

If you’ll looking for a movie that is as far away from the headlines, this is not one of them. “The Dead Don’t Die” takes on Donald Trump supporters, climate change, addiction, race and red/blue states. It’s also less subtle than what Romero achieved in “Night of the Living Dead.” For example, Buscemi plays a white supremistist who sports a red “Make America White Again” hat around town. His views are not supported by the townsfolk, and their attitude toward him becomes very visible throughout the movie.

This increased accessibility gives the impression that the director is reaching out for a broader audience and “The Dead Don’t Die” is a fair entry point into his filmography.

In this image released by Focus Features shows Adam Driver as Officer Ronald Peterson in a scene from “The Dead Don’t Die.” https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_AP19150002939485.jpg In this image released by Focus Features shows Adam Driver as Officer Ronald Peterson in a scene from “The Dead Don’t Die.” Frederick Elmes | Focus Features via AP Actors Chloe Sevigny, from right, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Luka Sabbat, Tilda Swinton, Sara Driver, director Jim Jarmusch, and actor Bill Murray, left, pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film “The Dead Don’t Die” at the 72nd international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, on May 14. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_AP19161631515104.jpg Actors Chloe Sevigny, from right, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Luka Sabbat, Tilda Swinton, Sara Driver, director Jim Jarmusch, and actor Bill Murray, left, pose for photographers upon arrival at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film “The Dead Don’t Die” at the 72nd international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, on May 14. Vianney Le Caer | Invision | AP Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny and Adam Driver in a scene from writer/director Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.” https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_AP19161634145682.jpg Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny and Adam Driver in a scene from writer/director Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.” Abbot Genser | Image Eleven Productions Inc. | Focus Features via AP

By Tamara Dunn tdunn@timesleader.com