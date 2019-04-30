🔊 Listen to this

Northeastern PA residents Chris Maruzzelli, Paul Binner and Jim Hudak are planning to join up with fellow Dead Letters bandmate Bruce Barre of Fort Mill, S.C., for a reunion performance on Saturday, May 4, at the Woodlands Inn and Resort in Wilkes-Barre.

During their 11 years together Dead Letters became one of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most well known alternative rock bands.

In addition to playing at the area’s top nightclubs, they produced two CDs of original music and opened for national acts such as Stone Temple Pilots, Live, The Hooters and Blue Oyster Cult.

Dead Letters earned a spot at Lollapalooza when it came to Scranton in 1992 alongside national acts such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.

“That was definitely one of the highlights of our career,” noted bassist Paul Binner. “We had performer’s passes which gave us backstage access to the entire facility. I guess we could have racked up a lot of autographs but we ended up just hanging out with the Dead Letter fans that came.”

The last time the band performed together was in March of 2014.

“Almost 600 people showed up that time – some from as far away as Oregon,” reflected lead singer Chris Maruzzelli. “We planned that reunion for over a year and there was a lot of time to get the word out. We only announced this show six weeks ago so we’ll see how we do. We’ve already heard from the fans that follow our Facebook page so we know it’s going to be a fun night.”

Expect a mix of 80’s and 90’s alternative rock from bands like REM, U2, The Cure, Big Audio Dynamite and Violent Femmes as well as some Dead Letter originals.

Doors open at 9 p.m. with an opening act. Dead Letters take the stage at 10 p.m.