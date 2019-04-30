Derek Reisinger
Age:26
Location: NEPA, but currently Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
What motivates you to succeed?
My father. To follow in his footsteps in health & wellness and make a name in the fitness industry.
What are you grateful for?
Life!! To wake up every morning and love what I do on a daily basis and for the opportunities that have been presented to me in 2019.
What accomplishment are you most proud of to date ?
I would have to say being profitable in in my personal training business as well as me and my brothers landscaping & Stoneworks business.
What’s one thing people always misunderstand about you?
Taking my confidence as cockiness. I work way too hard to be judged and misunderstood.
