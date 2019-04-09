Christopher Crisler

Age: 25

Location: Ashley

What is your favorite quote?

“It took me a long time to reconcile who I am as a man and I’m not about to change that on account of anyone” -Matthew McConaughey

What is your favorite movie or book? And why did it speak to you?

Raiders of the lost Ark. It’s been my favorite film for as long as I can remember and it directly inspired my lust for adventure and love for ancient history and ancient artifacts.

What do you most value in friendship?

Loyalty

What is your life mantra?

“No matter what never stop learning.”

If you could give your younger self any advice what would it be?

“ Slow down and smell the roses. “