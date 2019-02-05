Name: Chris Bohinski aka Boh the Smile Guy

Age: 28 years old

Location: Wilkes-Barre Twp

What accomplishment to date are you most proud of?

Interviewing 600+ celebrities for my video web series NYCSmile4Me.com

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Smiling on some sort of stage with a microphone in my hand.

What’s the craziest thing you have ever done?

Sang the national anthem as a soloist at a MLB game with 33,000+ attendees.

What are you most grateful for?

The knowledge and understanding that anything is possible that was instilled to me by my parents.

What do most people not know about you?

I am 1 of only 2 people in the entire world ever recorded breaking multiple wine glasses on camera with my unaided singing voice.

What’s your favorite movie of all time and why did it speak to you so much?

“Superstar” with Molly Shannon because it shows the power of persistence and a dream. And it always makes me smile.