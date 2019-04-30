University Drive to celebrate album release at Stage West Saturday

University Drive will celebrate the release of its sophomore full-length record, “CLEAR,” with a performance at Stage West on Saturday night.

The alternative Scranton band is the brainchild of front-man Ed Cuozzo, backed by Steve Martin on Drums, Angelo Marruzelli and Scott Jordan on guitar and backup vocals, and John Husosky on bass.

The emotionally charged album, featuring voice recordings of people’s experiences with death, God and love, came after the unexpected passing of Cuozzo’s mother last year.

“I had a ton of songs, and we were working on demos and random ideas for maybe three or four months … and then my mom got sick out of nowhere and everything just totally flipped,” Cuozzo explained. “We didn’t really do anything for, I don’t know, maybe two or three months.”

After the creative lull and his mother’s passing, Cuozzo returned to the project with brand new feelings to convey. But he didn’t stop with his own feelings: he wanted to include others’ personal experiences, too.

“I was listening to a ton of different bands who used voice recordings. Then everything happened, and I was thinking, ‘How can I properly express how heavy it is?’” he said. “Because it’s hard to even write about it and have it come across the right way … I wouldn’t even know where to begin.”

So he took to social media and asked his friends if they would answer questions about the tough subjects to be recorded and included on the album.

“I thought I was only gonna get, like, five of my friends and I ended up with almost 40 people contributing,” he said.

Cuozzo said that sorting through the recordings was the most emotionally exhausting part of the process.

“It was like living in death world. For 11 months, literally headphones on every night from whenever I got out of work at 4 or 5 until midnight or 1 in the morning, I would just be living in these stories that people were telling. It was really intense.

“Writing the songs and everything was not easy, but was more therapeutic … that’s the fun part. Everyone likes sitting down and working on music, especially songwriters.”

The end result, though, ended up being a “therapeutic, quasi-spiritual” experience for Cuozzo.

University Drive will perform songs from the record at the release show, voice tracks included, joined by acts Black Hole Heart, Esta Coda and Rosary Guild, three of Cuozzo’s favorite local bands filled with people he said he loves.

Doors will open at Stage West, at 301 N. Main Ave., Scranton, at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10.

Ed Cuozzo performs in the now shuttered Otherside in Wilkes-Barre. Cuozzo's brainchild, University Drive, will celebrate the release of its sophomore record "CLEAR" this Saturday at Stage West. Ed Cuozzo, left, and John Husosky perform in University Drive in 2017. The band will perform songs from its most recent record on Saturday with support from Black Hole Heart, Esta Coda and Rosary Guild.

By Toni Pennello [email protected]