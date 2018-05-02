Weekender Reader’s Choice Award-winners honored at celebration at Breakers

The Weekender honored the winners of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards Tuesday night during a celebration at Breakers inside Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township. The event was held in conjunction with 105 The River’s “Music On the Menu Live,” hosted by Alan K. Stout, which featured local folk group Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers.

And the winners are:

Best adult store: Adult Outlet

Best art gallery: AFA Gallery

Best auto sales, new: Motorworld

Best auto sales, used: Marcum Motors

Best bakery: Bakery Delite

Best bar: Cork Bar & Grill

Best barber: Lindsay Casper Loyalty Barber Shop

Best beer selection, bar/restaurant: Sabatini’s Bottleshop

Best beer selection, non-bar/restaurant: Wegman’s

Best bike night: Oak Street Express

Best bookstore: Barnes & Noble

Best bouncer (full name & establishment): Dave Lavelle Diamond Club

Best bowling alley: Chacko’s Family Bowling Center

Best burgers: 5 Guys

Best chain restaurant: TGI Fridays

Best chef: Rawn Henderson from Cork

Best Chinese restaurant: Peking Chef

Best clothing boutique: Haberdashery

Best club DJ: Jason Edwards

Best club-sized music venue: River Street Jazz Café

Best cocktail selection: Cork Bar & Grill

Best coffee shop: Dunkin Donuts, Forty Fort

Best college: King’s College

Best college bar: Senunas’ Bar

Best college radio station: 90.7 WCLH Wilkes University

Best columnist/writer: Brigid Edmunds

Best comedian: Sergio Marzitelli

Best corner bar: Waldo’s, Scranton

Best cover band: The Frost

Best dance club: Levels

Best day spa: J Madison

Best deli/lunch: Goldstein’s

Best desserts: Cork Bar & Grill

Best diner: Avenue Diner

Best drink specials: Beer Boys

Best eco-friendly business: Dead Ahead Gifts

Best embroidery: Mad Tees

Best exotic dancer (name & club): Sophia, Diamond Club

Best female bartender (full name & establishment): Erika Dutka, Barrett’s Pub, Archbald

Best festival/bazaar/annual event: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Bazaar

Best fine dining: Cork Bar & Grill

Best florist: Mattern’s

Best food truck: Sweet Lush Cupcake Truck

Best fries: Booyah Burgers

Best gaming/comic store: 1 Up Games

Best garden center: Edward’s Garden Center

Best golf course: Blue Ridge Trail

Best gym: Planet Fitness

Best hair salon: Alexlar Hair Salon

Best hair stylist: Anita Switzer, J Madison

Best happy hour: Beer Boys

Best hoagies: Vino’s

Best hookah lounge: Crimson Lion

Best hot dogs: Abe’s Hot Dogs Barney St

Best hotel: the Woodlands

Best ice cream: Hillside Farms

Best Irish bar: Andy Gavin’s

Best Italian restaurant: Café Toscana

Best Japanese/sushi restaurant: Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant

Best jeweler: Rainbow Jewelers

Best karaoke night: Ole Tyme Charley’s

Best large music venue: The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Best LGBT friendly bar: Heat

Best local athlete: Stephanie Jallen

Best local blog: NEPA Scene

Best local brewery: Susquehanna Brewing Company

Best locally made beer: Susquehanna Brewing Company

Best male bartender (full name & establishment): Jimmy Finn from Huns Café 99

Best martini selection: Cork Bar & Grill

Best Mexican restaurant: La Tolteca Mexican Restaurant

Best motorcycle shop: North America Warhorse

Best movie theater: Cinemark

Best musical instrument store: Main Street Music

Best nail salon: Goddess Studio

Best new bar: Brewhouse and Backroom Bar

Best new restaurant: D’s Diner

Best open-mic night: Tony’s Wine Cellar

Best original band: The Frost

Best patio/deck: River Grille

Best pet store: Pet Smart

Best photographer: Tiffani Gregori

Best piercer: Ryan from Town Hall Tattoo

Best pizza: Angelo’s Pizzeria

Best place to buy a pipe: Primal

Best place to buy accessories: Charming Charlies

Best place to buy lingerie: Victoria’s Secret

Best place to Work: Woodhouse Day Spa

Best radio personality: Jeff Walker, 98.5 KRZ

Best radio station: 98.5 KRZ

Best rapper: Aishan Arter

Best record store: Gallery of Sound

Best restaurant: Cork Bar & Grill

Best restaurant service: D’s Diner

Best seafood restaurant: Cooper’s

Best ski resort: Montage Mountain

Best solo musician/duo: The Frost

Best sports bar: Lucky’s Sports Bar

Best steakhouse: Longhorn

Best strip club: Teasers

Best tanning salon: Tanfastic, Wilkes-Barre

Best tattoo artist: Jon Powell

Best tattoo/piercing parlor: Marc’s Tattooing

Best theater group: Phoenix Performing Art Centre from Duryea

Best trainer: Samantha Bird, Crunch, Scranton

Best t-shirt printing: Mad Tees

Best unique menu: Cork Bar & Grill

Best vegetarian-friendly restaurant: Eden A Vegan Cafe

Best vehicle graphics: Sign Kings

Best video production: After Image Studios, Peckville

Best vintage store: The Strange and Unusual

Best visual artist: Joy Zavada

Best wedding venue: The Barn at Glistening Pond

Best wine selection: Cork Bar & Grill

Best winery/vineyard: Maiolatesi

Best wings: R Bar and Grill