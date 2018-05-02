 Added on May 2, 2018

Weekender Reader’s Choice Award-winners honored at celebration at Breakers

Print This Page
Samantha Zelepa accepted the best open-mic night award on behalf of Tony’s Wine Cellar.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
Samantha Bird, center, accepted the award for Best Trainer. Left: Jessica Keating, right: Megan Sporer.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
From left to right: Colleen Neel, Gia Mehm, Lee Lechette, and Jackie Legg accept the award for best theatre group.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
Heather Hospodar, left, and Katelin Bankes accept the award for best florist.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
Erika Dutka proudly displays her award for best female bartender.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
Renee Sager, left, and Ron Ostrowski, of the Weekender, hand Arianna Andrejko, a representative for Longhorn, the award for best steakhouse.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
Shelly Black picked up the best tattoo/piercing parlor award for Marc’s Tattooing.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
Joy Zavada, best visual artist award recipient.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
J. Madison Wellness Spa was awarded best day spa. Left to right: Roseanne Gallagher, Stephanie Powell, Amanda Balbach.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers performed as 105 The River’s ‘Music On the Menu Live’ was held in conjunction with the Weekender’s Readers’ Choice Awards ceremony.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender
Best hair salon went to Alexlar Hair Salon. From the left: Ally Heck, Lisa Borthwick, Keri Vannucchi, Jen Boback.
Tony Callaio | For Weekender

Recommended

    The Weekender honored the winners of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards Tuesday night during a celebration at Breakers inside Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township. The event was held in conjunction with 105 The River’s “Music On the Menu Live,” hosted by Alan K. Stout, which featured local folk group Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers.

    And the winners are:

    Best adult store: Adult Outlet

    Best art gallery: AFA Gallery

    Best auto sales, new: Motorworld

    Best auto sales, used: Marcum Motors

    Best bakery: Bakery Delite

    Best bar: Cork Bar & Grill

    Best barber: Lindsay Casper Loyalty Barber Shop

    Best beer selection, bar/restaurant: Sabatini’s Bottleshop

    Best beer selection, non-bar/restaurant: Wegman’s

    Best bike night: Oak Street Express

    Best bookstore: Barnes & Noble

    Best bouncer (full name & establishment): Dave Lavelle Diamond Club

    Best bowling alley: Chacko’s Family Bowling Center

    Best burgers: 5 Guys

    Best chain restaurant: TGI Fridays

    Best chef: Rawn Henderson from Cork

    Best Chinese restaurant: Peking Chef

    Best clothing boutique: Haberdashery

    Best club DJ: Jason Edwards

    Best club-sized music venue: River Street Jazz Café

    Best cocktail selection: Cork Bar & Grill

    Best coffee shop: Dunkin Donuts, Forty Fort

    Best college: King’s College

    Best college bar: Senunas’ Bar

    Best college radio station: 90.7 WCLH Wilkes University

    Best columnist/writer: Brigid Edmunds

    Best comedian: Sergio Marzitelli

    Best corner bar: Waldo’s, Scranton

    Best cover band: The Frost

    Best dance club: Levels

    Best day spa: J Madison

    Best deli/lunch: Goldstein’s

    Best desserts: Cork Bar & Grill

    Best diner: Avenue Diner

    Best drink specials: Beer Boys

    Best eco-friendly business: Dead Ahead Gifts

    Best embroidery: Mad Tees

    Best exotic dancer (name & club): Sophia, Diamond Club

    Best female bartender (full name & establishment): Erika Dutka, Barrett’s Pub, Archbald

    Best festival/bazaar/annual event: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Bazaar

    Best fine dining: Cork Bar & Grill

    Best florist: Mattern’s

    Best food truck: Sweet Lush Cupcake Truck

    Best fries: Booyah Burgers

    Best gaming/comic store: 1 Up Games

    Best garden center: Edward’s Garden Center

    Best golf course: Blue Ridge Trail

    Best gym: Planet Fitness

    Best hair salon: Alexlar Hair Salon

    Best hair stylist: Anita Switzer, J Madison

    Best happy hour: Beer Boys

    Best hoagies: Vino’s

    Best hookah lounge: Crimson Lion

    Best hot dogs: Abe’s Hot Dogs Barney St

    Best hotel: the Woodlands

    Best ice cream: Hillside Farms

    Best Irish bar: Andy Gavin’s

    Best Italian restaurant: Café Toscana

    Best Japanese/sushi restaurant: Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant

    Best jeweler: Rainbow Jewelers

    Best karaoke night: Ole Tyme Charley’s

    Best large music venue: The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

    Best LGBT friendly bar: Heat

    Best local athlete: Stephanie Jallen

    Best local blog: NEPA Scene

    Best local brewery: Susquehanna Brewing Company

    Best locally made beer: Susquehanna Brewing Company

    Best male bartender (full name & establishment): Jimmy Finn from Huns Café 99

    Best martini selection: Cork Bar & Grill

    Best Mexican restaurant: La Tolteca Mexican Restaurant

    Best motorcycle shop: North America Warhorse

    Best movie theater: Cinemark

    Best musical instrument store: Main Street Music

    Best nail salon: Goddess Studio

    Best new bar: Brewhouse and Backroom Bar

    Best new restaurant: D’s Diner

    Best open-mic night: Tony’s Wine Cellar

    Best original band: The Frost

    Best patio/deck: River Grille

    Best pet store: Pet Smart

    Best photographer: Tiffani Gregori

    Best piercer: Ryan from Town Hall Tattoo

    Best pizza: Angelo’s Pizzeria

    Best place to buy a pipe: Primal

    Best place to buy accessories: Charming Charlies

    Best place to buy lingerie: Victoria’s Secret

    Best place to Work: Woodhouse Day Spa

    Best radio personality: Jeff Walker, 98.5 KRZ

    Best radio station: 98.5 KRZ

    Best rapper: Aishan Arter

    Best record store: Gallery of Sound

    Best restaurant: Cork Bar & Grill

    Best restaurant service: D’s Diner

    Best seafood restaurant: Cooper’s

    Best ski resort: Montage Mountain

    Best solo musician/duo: The Frost

    Best sports bar: Lucky’s Sports Bar

    Best steakhouse: Longhorn

    Best strip club: Teasers

    Best tanning salon: Tanfastic, Wilkes-Barre

    Best tattoo artist: Jon Powell

    Best tattoo/piercing parlor: Marc’s Tattooing

    Best theater group: Phoenix Performing Art Centre from Duryea

    Best trainer: Samantha Bird, Crunch, Scranton

    Best t-shirt printing: Mad Tees

    Best unique menu: Cork Bar & Grill

    Best vegetarian-friendly restaurant: Eden A Vegan Cafe

    Best vehicle graphics: Sign Kings

    Best video production: After Image Studios, Peckville

    Best vintage store: The Strange and Unusual

    Best visual artist: Joy Zavada

    Best wedding venue: The Barn at Glistening Pond

    Best wine selection: Cork Bar & Grill

    Best winery/vineyard: Maiolatesi

    Best wings: R Bar and Grill

    Samantha Zelepa accepted the best open-mic night award on behalf of Tony’s Wine Cellar.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-1.jpgSamantha Zelepa accepted the best open-mic night award on behalf of Tony’s Wine Cellar. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    Samantha Bird, center, accepted the award for Best Trainer. Left: Jessica Keating, right: Megan Sporer.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-2.jpgSamantha Bird, center, accepted the award for Best Trainer. Left: Jessica Keating, right: Megan Sporer. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    From left to right: Colleen Neel, Gia Mehm, Lee Lechette, and Jackie Legg accept the award for best theatre group.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-3.jpgFrom left to right: Colleen Neel, Gia Mehm, Lee Lechette, and Jackie Legg accept the award for best theatre group. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    Heather Hospodar, left, and Katelin Bankes accept the award for best florist.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-4.jpgHeather Hospodar, left, and Katelin Bankes accept the award for best florist. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    Erika Dutka proudly displays her award for best female bartender.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-5.jpgErika Dutka proudly displays her award for best female bartender. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    Renee Sager, left, and Ron Ostrowski, of the Weekender, hand Arianna Andrejko, a representative for Longhorn, the award for best steakhouse.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-6.jpgRenee Sager, left, and Ron Ostrowski, of the Weekender, hand Arianna Andrejko, a representative for Longhorn, the award for best steakhouse. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    Shelly Black picked up the best tattoo/piercing parlor award for Marc’s Tattooing.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-8.jpgShelly Black picked up the best tattoo/piercing parlor award for Marc’s Tattooing. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    Joy Zavada, best visual artist award recipient.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-9.jpgJoy Zavada, best visual artist award recipient. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    J. Madison Wellness Spa was awarded best day spa. Left to right: Roseanne Gallagher, Stephanie Powell, Amanda Balbach.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-10.jpgJ. Madison Wellness Spa was awarded best day spa. Left to right: Roseanne Gallagher, Stephanie Powell, Amanda Balbach. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers performed as 105 The River’s ‘Music On the Menu Live’ was held in conjunction with the Weekender’s Readers’ Choice Awards ceremony.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-11.jpgDave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers performed as 105 The River’s ‘Music On the Menu Live’ was held in conjunction with the Weekender’s Readers’ Choice Awards ceremony. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    Best hair salon went to Alexlar Hair Salon. From the left: Ally Heck, Lisa Borthwick, Keri Vannucchi, Jen Boback.
    https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Weekender-Awards-7.jpgBest hair salon went to Alexlar Hair Salon. From the left: Ally Heck, Lisa Borthwick, Keri Vannucchi, Jen Boback. Tony Callaio | For Weekender

    by weekenderadmin

    Comments
    All user comments are subject to our Terms of Service. Users may flag inappropriate comments.
    comments powered by Disqus