Weekender Reader’s Choice Award-winners honored at celebration at Breakers
The Weekender honored the winners of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards Tuesday night during a celebration at Breakers inside Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township. The event was held in conjunction with 105 The River’s “Music On the Menu Live,” hosted by Alan K. Stout, which featured local folk group Dave Brown & The Dishonest Fiddlers.
And the winners are:
Best adult store: Adult Outlet
Best art gallery: AFA Gallery
Best auto sales, new: Motorworld
Best auto sales, used: Marcum Motors
Best bakery: Bakery Delite
Best bar: Cork Bar & Grill
Best barber: Lindsay Casper Loyalty Barber Shop
Best beer selection, bar/restaurant: Sabatini’s Bottleshop
Best beer selection, non-bar/restaurant: Wegman’s
Best bike night: Oak Street Express
Best bookstore: Barnes & Noble
Best bouncer (full name & establishment): Dave Lavelle Diamond Club
Best bowling alley: Chacko’s Family Bowling Center
Best burgers: 5 Guys
Best chain restaurant: TGI Fridays
Best chef: Rawn Henderson from Cork
Best Chinese restaurant: Peking Chef
Best clothing boutique: Haberdashery
Best club DJ: Jason Edwards
Best club-sized music venue: River Street Jazz Café
Best cocktail selection: Cork Bar & Grill
Best coffee shop: Dunkin Donuts, Forty Fort
Best college: King’s College
Best college bar: Senunas’ Bar
Best college radio station: 90.7 WCLH Wilkes University
Best columnist/writer: Brigid Edmunds
Best comedian: Sergio Marzitelli
Best corner bar: Waldo’s, Scranton
Best cover band: The Frost
Best dance club: Levels
Best day spa: J Madison
Best deli/lunch: Goldstein’s
Best desserts: Cork Bar & Grill
Best diner: Avenue Diner
Best drink specials: Beer Boys
Best eco-friendly business: Dead Ahead Gifts
Best embroidery: Mad Tees
Best exotic dancer (name & club): Sophia, Diamond Club
Best female bartender (full name & establishment): Erika Dutka, Barrett’s Pub, Archbald
Best festival/bazaar/annual event: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Bazaar
Best fine dining: Cork Bar & Grill
Best florist: Mattern’s
Best food truck: Sweet Lush Cupcake Truck
Best fries: Booyah Burgers
Best gaming/comic store: 1 Up Games
Best garden center: Edward’s Garden Center
Best golf course: Blue Ridge Trail
Best gym: Planet Fitness
Best hair salon: Alexlar Hair Salon
Best hair stylist: Anita Switzer, J Madison
Best happy hour: Beer Boys
Best hoagies: Vino’s
Best hookah lounge: Crimson Lion
Best hot dogs: Abe’s Hot Dogs Barney St
Best hotel: the Woodlands
Best ice cream: Hillside Farms
Best Irish bar: Andy Gavin’s
Best Italian restaurant: Café Toscana
Best Japanese/sushi restaurant: Mirakuya Japanese Restaurant
Best jeweler: Rainbow Jewelers
Best karaoke night: Ole Tyme Charley’s
Best large music venue: The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Best LGBT friendly bar: Heat
Best local athlete: Stephanie Jallen
Best local blog: NEPA Scene
Best local brewery: Susquehanna Brewing Company
Best locally made beer: Susquehanna Brewing Company
Best male bartender (full name & establishment): Jimmy Finn from Huns Café 99
Best martini selection: Cork Bar & Grill
Best Mexican restaurant: La Tolteca Mexican Restaurant
Best motorcycle shop: North America Warhorse
Best movie theater: Cinemark
Best musical instrument store: Main Street Music
Best nail salon: Goddess Studio
Best new bar: Brewhouse and Backroom Bar
Best new restaurant: D’s Diner
Best open-mic night: Tony’s Wine Cellar
Best original band: The Frost
Best patio/deck: River Grille
Best pet store: Pet Smart
Best photographer: Tiffani Gregori
Best piercer: Ryan from Town Hall Tattoo
Best pizza: Angelo’s Pizzeria
Best place to buy a pipe: Primal
Best place to buy accessories: Charming Charlies
Best place to buy lingerie: Victoria’s Secret
Best place to Work: Woodhouse Day Spa
Best radio personality: Jeff Walker, 98.5 KRZ
Best radio station: 98.5 KRZ
Best rapper: Aishan Arter
Best record store: Gallery of Sound
Best restaurant: Cork Bar & Grill
Best restaurant service: D’s Diner
Best seafood restaurant: Cooper’s
Best ski resort: Montage Mountain
Best solo musician/duo: The Frost
Best sports bar: Lucky’s Sports Bar
Best steakhouse: Longhorn
Best strip club: Teasers
Best tanning salon: Tanfastic, Wilkes-Barre
Best tattoo artist: Jon Powell
Best tattoo/piercing parlor: Marc’s Tattooing
Best theater group: Phoenix Performing Art Centre from Duryea
Best trainer: Samantha Bird, Crunch, Scranton
Best t-shirt printing: Mad Tees
Best unique menu: Cork Bar & Grill
Best vegetarian-friendly restaurant: Eden A Vegan Cafe
Best vehicle graphics: Sign Kings
Best video production: After Image Studios, Peckville
Best vintage store: The Strange and Unusual
Best visual artist: Joy Zavada
Best wedding venue: The Barn at Glistening Pond
Best wine selection: Cork Bar & Grill
Best winery/vineyard: Maiolatesi
Best wings: R Bar and Grill
