The Prenuptial Project: Focusing on what matters most with 23 days to go

Hello friends!

It’s been a minute since I’ve written. I’m sorry about that; things have gotten a little hectic as we enter the home stretch of my wedding-planning journey.

Have I mentioned we’re 23 days away?!

Did you just have a heart attack? Because I sure did.

I feel like both so much and so little has happened in the last couple weeks, which is very weird, but the norm in my life right now.

I had my bridal shower, which was so beyond perfect I can’t even put it into words. My bridesmaids and family really put together a spectacular afternoon, and I can’t thank them and all those who attended enough for a beautiful day.

My wedding dress came in!

I’m pretty sure I mentioned this in my last column, but it’s here and I had my first fitting this past week. That was something I was extremely nervous about. I wanted to make sure there was enough time to make all the needed alterations, and the fact that it’s all taken care of alleviates so much stress.

All of the groomsmen have been fitted for their tuxedos (finally), and we have ties picked out.

We have almost everything purchased for the actual ceremony and reception: cake topper, favors, vases, centerpieces. Now I just need to decide on flowers and build a backdrop for the ceremony.

I know it seems boring to just list all of the things going well, but they serve as a reminder to me (and you) that while so much has gone wrong, we still have some positive things happening.

The biggest thing to go wrong in the last two weeks is my guitar player broke his finger.

It was a super emotional day getting that news, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have multiple panic attacks in a 24-hour period. If you remember, one of my absolute best friends from high school was going to play guitar, and I was ecstatic that he agreed to fly in from Seattle to do it.

Not to say I’m any less ecstatic that he’s flying in for the wedding, but when he told me what happened, my heart sank.

Luckily, I attended school with so many talented musicians, and we were able to book someone quickly. I am truly blessed in that sense.

So, a potentially huge catastrophe avoided. But it got me thinking: What else could go wrong?

In theory, everything.

And for those who know me, my mind tends to wander to the worst scenarios.

I haven’t been sleeping very well, and I’m pretty nauseous all of the time, which isn’t completely unusual for me. But it’s getting worse.

I don’t want this to sound like I’m dreading my wedding or anything, because I’m not. It’s just that there is so much to do that I don’t even know where to start at this point.

If you don’t know me outside of this column, I tend to get overly stressed over just about everything. So pairing that with having to plan a wedding is just a fantastic recipe for my anxiety.

But, at the end of the day, it’s just one big party. As long as the food is good and I actually get married, who cares about the rest?

Brigid Edmunds and her fiance will tie the knot on May 25.

By Brigid Edmunds

