Outdoors Listings: May 2 through 8

THIS WEEK: May 2 through 8

Choke Creek Falls at Pinchot State Forest. Moderate 7.5 mile hike with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 10:45 a.m. May 6 and leave at 11 a.m. Leader Rick Stibgen, 570-333-5276.

Y Cycle Sunday “Flush” Family Bicycle Ride, first in a series of three free family bicycle rides, meet at 2 p.m. May 6 at the Millenium Circle portal of Wilkes-Barre’s River Common, 92 North River St. Parking is available in the lot behind the Irem Temple across the street. Ride will be slow, family and novice-rider friendly. Riders must wear helmets and parents or guardians must accompany minor children. The ride will follow the river to the Wyoming Valley Sanitary District, visiting a CSO (combined storm water overflow) along the way. Riders may choose to head back or continue on to the levee trail extension in Plymouth. Contact Michele Schasberger at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA at 570-823-2121, ext. 5040 with any questions.

FUTURE

Birding at Frances Slocum State Park. Join Bruce Troy, Wild Birds Unlimited, for a leisurely walk through the park to seek out beautiful birds. Spring is here and it’s a great time for bird watching and enjoying nature. We’ll meet in the parking lot at the Environmental Education Center and boat rental at 8:30 a.m. May 12. Bring your binoculars and have fun looking and listening to the birds. Info, 570-675-9900.

Mt. Tammany at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Difficult 11 mile hike with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at the Sears Auto Center, Wyoming Valley Mall at 8:45 a.m. May 13 and leave at 9 a.m. Bring lunch and water. Leader Rich McNulty 570-239-8237.

Y Cycle Sunday “Path of History” Family Bike Ride, second in a series, meet at 2 p.m. May 20 at the Millenium Circle portal of Wilkes-Barre’s River Common, 92 North River St. Parking is available in the lot behind the Irem Temple across the street. Ride will be slow, family and novice-rider friendly. Riders must wear helmets and parents or guardians must accompany minor children. The ride will follow the levee trail to the Wyoming Monument. Contact Michele Schasberger at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA at 570-823-2121, ext. 5040 with any questions.

Vosburg hike, moderate six miles with the Susquehanna Trailers Hiking Club. Meet at Dallas Shopping Center, Route 309 in Dallas at 11:45 a.m May 20 and leave at noon. Bring snack and water. Leaders Wendell and Kathy Jones 570-406-3173.

Y Cycle Sunday “Trail to Trail” Bicycle Ride for National Trails Day. Third in a series. Meet at the Millenium Circle portal at 2 p.m. June 3 and ride the Susquehanna River Levee trail up and around to the Kmart on Wyoming Avenue, and continue on city streets to the Back Mountain Trail, which we will ride up to the waterfall. We will learn about the trail network currently growing in Luzerne County, especially the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor extension to the City of Wilkes-Barre. This ride will have a moderate uphill slope for part of the ride. Riders must wear helmets and parents or guardians must accompany minor children. Contact Michele Schasberger at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA at 570-823-2121, ext. 5040 with any questions.