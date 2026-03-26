After their father’s unexpected and mysterious passing, estranged half-brothers Jonny and James are forced to reunite in order to get to the bottom of their broken family’s puzzling situation. Playing the buff (and bloated) siblings are powerhouses Dave Bautista (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) in this fast and furious buddy comedy.

No longer kids and staring at middle age, the two misfit brothers meet up in Honolulu at their ancestral base, when all hell breaks loose. Two hours of non-stop action-packed visuals, along with some touching and quite funny moments along the way, set in a lush paradise to wash it all down!

“The Wrecking Crew,” which had the potential to be complete slop, really wasn’t. It was fast-moving and, in the end, pretty decent for both parties. When I say both parties, I mean the husband and the wife! Remember, ladies, it is all about compromise! In terms of this genre, you can do far, far worse, believe me.

Waiting for the consistent warm weather to arrive here in NEPA, like most of you, I am certain seeing this bustling action film set in tropical Hawaii may just be the virtual getaway that the doctor ordered. Otherwise, Mr. Cottontail may be in for a rude awakening in less than two weeks.

“The Wrecking Crew”

Starring: Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6 1/2” paws out of 10

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.