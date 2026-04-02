Doing the arduous juggling act of balancing both career and family is not an easy task. Especially when you are also in a committed relationship and working as the governor of the state!

For the idealistic young professional, Ella McCay, played by Emma Mackey, the newly crowned sitting governor but still naive politician, gets quickly schooled by her older, more seasoned colleagues, not necessarily on board with her fresh agenda.

“Ella McCray” is a familiar ensemble piece directed by celebrated director James L. Brooks, whose previous hits include “Broadcast News,” “As Good As It Gets,” and “Terms of Endearment.”

Although enjoyable enough, “Ella McCay” will not be sitting on the mantel next to those previous three heavyweights of film.

The standout performance here, which eclipsed them all, was by Jamie Lee Curtis, still riding on her A-list career resurgence, playing a no-nonsense, quirky Aunt Helen.

Some of the supporting characters felt wooden and hard to connect with, similar to some of those in our own family tree. I think we all may just need a Hail Mary come Easter-time supper. That or a really stiff highball!

“Ella McCay”

Starring: Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Emma Mackey, Rebecca Hall

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.