It is easy to relate and identify with the awkward Devon, played by Adam Sandler’s daughter, Sadie Sandler, our movie critic writes. ‘I mean, let’s be frank, isn’t almost everyone unsure of themselves at 18? Some just have a better way of hiding it than others.’

On average, around 6.8 million households in the U.S. are filled with roommates who share a dwelling and are unrelated. One must really screen their potential candidates closely in this day and age, though, you definitely do not want a “Single White Female” scenario transpiring!

The newest Happy Madison production company’s film, called “Roommates,” which just so happens to be Netflix’s number 1 streaming film this week, stars funnyman Adam Sandler’s own daughter, Sadie Sandler, who plays Devon, a young, naive college student who is trying her darnedest to fit in, while befriending a more confident, free-spirited Celeste to share her common space.

“Roommates,” a sometimes raunchy comedy, is surprisingly better than it had to be. It is easy to relate to and identify with the awkward Devon. I mean, let’s be frank, isn’t almost everyone unsure of themselves at 18? Some just have a better way of hiding it than others.

This naughty comedy is filled with some physical humor and genuine laughs. Will it be remembered by next week? Well, no, fat chance!

It was great seeing comedian Janeane Garofalo (“Reality Bites”) back on screen in a bit part playing the teens’ college professor. If anything, this chuckle-fest made me reflect on my younger self. Would I want to go back in time and revisit my own graceless late-teen years? Not a chance. How about you? Just like the famous tag-line, “Youth is wasted on the young.”

“Roommates” serves as a reality check reminder for those of us who are blessed with having a sane one under the same roof. For those of you who can’t afford to live alone in Trump’s America, believe me, we all more than sympathize.

“Roommates”

Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Janeane Garofalo, Sadie Sandler

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “5” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.