As this reviewer sees it, any of the three leading men in ‘Fuze’ — Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Worthington and Theo James — would make a fine James Bond.

Down to the wire and a ticking time clock. Sounds like just another work deadline, if you ask me. But this work project involves an unexploded WW2 bomb that is discovered on a busy central London construction site. Chaos ensues as the military and local police begin mass city evacuations. Sounds like one banger of an afternoon, or the type of hysteria that comes out of Washington just about every other day lately.

While just about everyone and their mother chose to see either “The Devil Wears Prada 2” or “Michael” this past weekend, this reviewer decided to take the road less traveled.

“Fuze” is a nail-biting conspiracy thriller starring a team of solid actors at the top of their games, including its lead Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Bullet Train,” “28 Years Later”) as Will, a military agent who puts himself in the line of grave danger.

A funny and ironic tidbit about all three of the “Fuze” leading men is all three actors at one point were rumored to be in contention as the next leading man of the coveted James Bond franchise. Quite frankly, one could not go wrong with any of the three choices, if you asked me.

If you are looking for a satisfying film full of fast twists and turns, then you have come to the right destination. Not a box office success by any means, taking in only $1 million. You may have to wait for this one on your home streaming platforms, where it will likely be available in no time.

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“Fuze”

Starring: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Worthington, Theo James

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “7 1/2” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.