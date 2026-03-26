Wyoming Valley West High School recently named its February Spartan Seniors of the Month, recognizing exceptional members of the senior class.

The Spartan Seniors program honors students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement alongside a strong commitment to school spirit, dedication, and character. These distinguished students have consistently exemplified what it means to be a true Spartan, participating in a wide range of sports, clubs, and activities while maintaining high academic standards.

Their contributions both in the classroom and within the school community set them apart as exemplary role models.

Wyoming Valley West’s February Seniors of the Month are Noah Sienkiewicz, Jake Yelen, Seth Kranson and Mack Weisgable.