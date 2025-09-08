Comedians ready to bring your ideas to life

BTE Improv will perform its first show of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12 at the Alvina Krause Theatre in Bloomsburg.

The cheerful comedians of Center Street are back from their summer vacation, ready to bring your ideas to life. During each show, the BTE Improv troupe plays games with audience members to come up with situations and concepts for the troupe to enact on stage. Because they never know what the audience will come up with, every BTE Improv performer is ready to create jokes and flesh out the story on the fly.

It’s the instant gratification of ChatGPT, without any of the existential dread. Actually, the existential dread might still come up. It is one reason why patrons must be 18 or older to purchase a ticket.

The Sept. 12 performance will launch BTE Improv’s six-performance 2025-2026 season. Their subsequent shows are scheduled for Nov. 14, Jan. 16, March 20, May 8, and June 12. Every show is held on a Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Alvina Krause Theatre.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For tickets, visit https://ci.ovationtix.com/36961/production/1250243 or the BTE Box Office at 226 Center Street, Bloomsburg. Box office hours are Monday and Wednesday, 3:30 to 5:30 PM.

Since 1978, BTE has been sharing professional theater with central and eastern Pennsylvania communities. For more information and upcoming shows, visit bte.org.