The Patriots Rising Ghost Walk takes place Saturday, October 21, and provides a spooky educational experience for all ages.

FORTY FORT — 24th Connecticut Regiment is presenting the¨Patriots Rising Ghost Walk¨ on Saturday, October 21 at the Forty Fort Cemetery from 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Cemeteries at night are creepy enough all by themselves, but this ghost tour takes us further into the stories behind the tombstones.

Join the 1st Independent Co. of the 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment in a ghost tour of our communities’ historical figures. You’ll be led by lantern light through the historic cemetery for a spooky experience that’s both paranormal and educational.

Guests will be greeted at gravesites by the very figures themselves, where ghosts will provide personal insight into their lives and deaths.Be careful not to stray too far from the path, you never know who could be lurking in the shadows as our world crosses with the other side…

The 1st Independent Co of 24th Connecticut Militia Regiment is a group of reenactors who can be seen all over the area and nationally. The Forty Fort Cemetery and Forty Fort Meeting House, founded in 1777, is a historic space unique to our area.

This nighttime stroll through Forty Fort Cemetery is perfect for those that appreciate the haunts but aren’t looking to be chased down by a clown with a chainsaw. Enjoy some ghostly spooks for all ages while also diving into the facts behind Pennsylvania’s past.

Tickets will be for sale at the gate on the night of the event on October 21 for $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and $25 for families. Please park on the street.

Bring your walking shoes. Flashlights are also encouraged.