Iconic piece of Harveys Lake history finds new home at Retherford’s Farm Market

In addition to train rides, Retherford’s Farm Market in Benton Township, Columbia County, offers a wide range of fresh produce, plants, and a barn filled with antiques, including many unique pieces from around the region.

Zain Retherford, 28, a three time national champion wrestler when he was at Penn State; he recently won a World Championship wrestling for the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.

The miniature train that operated at Hanson’s Amusement Park at Harveys Lake is seen at the park in this undated photo.

BENTON TWP. — Many people from Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond have fond memories of the former Hanson’s Amusement Park at Harveys Lake.

Among those cherished memories are rides on the miniature train that ran at the park, which closed in 1984.

For anyone who might long for the good old days and one more ride on that train, you’re in luck.

The well-traveled miniature railway that arrived at Hanson’s in 1946 is alive and well in a new home — at Retherford’s Farm Market on Route 487 in Benton Township, Columbia County.

Allen and Sarah Retherford purchased the train in 2022 from Bonham’s Nursing Home in Stillwater, where it had been for many years, and are offering rides to the public on their farm.

Why?

“We have an antique business,” Allen Retherford said. “And I met a Bonham family member and I visited him and I saw the train. I knew I wanted to buy it, but it took a while before they decided to sell it.”

Retherford said it took quite an effort to pull up the tracks of the oval layout and then re-install them at his farm.

“Kids really enjoy it,” he said. “And it’s a great compliment to our corn maze.”

Retherford said on weekends, tickets are $15 for the train ride and a visit to the corn maze, plus families can enjoy visiting with the animals on the farm. He and Sarah said there are numerous photo opportunities at the farm and antique shop.

Allen and Sarah Retherford, both 49, have owned the farm for 10 years.

“We were really happy to re-home the train,” Sarah said. “It brings back a lot of memories to a lot of people and now it’s making new memories for kids and families.”

Retherford’s farm grows corn, pumpkins, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers. All other produce sold at the market is sourced from Pennsylvania farms.

Hanson family memories

Don Hanson, whose family owned Hanson’s Amusement Park for decades, now lives in Florida. He said he used to drive the train when he was a teenager.

“I grew up in the park,” Hanson, now 74, said Saturday. “The train was one of my favorite rides because kids loved it and the train was used to take people from ride to ride throughout the park.”

He said the train had clown faces and cartoons painted on it in bright colors.

Hanson said there were 10 rides in “Kiddie Land” at Hanson’s. He said he would holler “train” or “the Whip” or any of the other ride names and kids and their parents would pay 5 cents to get on board.

“On a busy Sunday, we always had a lot of passengers on the train,” Hanson said.

When Hanson’s closed in 1984, all the rides and equipment were auctioned off.

“You know, it makes me really happy that the train has found a new home,” Hanson said. “Every time I see something about Hanson’s Amusement Park, there is never anything negative said about it. Nothing but great memories and good times.”

Hanson said one day he asked his grandfather why he only charged 5 cents to ride the train.

“He told me he wanted people to come back every week,” Hanson said.

Hanson said he’s happy that the train he once operated will be preserved and enjoyed for years to come.

“It’s nice to know it’s still going strong,” Hanson said. “And it makes me feel good to see people wanting to see it, ride it and take pictures.”

Don Hanson’s brother, Superior Court Judge Correale Stevens — they had the same mother — also drove the train at Kiddie Land.

“We always had fun times back then,” Stevens said. “It’s really great to have the train back operating. I worked there every summer.”

Stevens also recalls the sounds of those long-lost summer days — and the long-lost prices.

“I really enjoyed listening to the kids laugh and have fun,” Stevens said. “There was a time every ride in Kiddie Land at the park was a nickel and the roller coaster was 15 cents!”

‘The Zain Train’

If you’re fan of Hanson’s Amusement Park and the train, you might also still want to visit Retherford’s for another reason, besides the produce and fun.

The former Hanson’s train is now called “The Zain Train,” named after the Retherfords’ son, Zain. They also have two daughters: Hannah, 22; and Mylee, 15.

Zain Retherford wrestled at Penn State University, where he won three national titles and he recently won a World Championship wrestling for the Nittany Lions Wrestling Club.

On Sept. 19, Nittany Lion wrestling greats Zain Retherford and David Taylor both won world titles by dominating the field at the United World Wrestling 2023 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

A total of seven members of the Penn State Olympic Regional Training Center/Nittany Lion Wrestling Club competed at the event.

Retherford won his first world gold medal at 70 kg after taking silver last year. Retherford went 4-0 at the event, capping off his title run with an 8-5 win over Iran’s Amirmohammad Yazdani in the finals. Retherford also took down competitors from Tajikistan, Armenia and the UWW’s unaffiliated contingent.

Zain’s parents said “the Zain Train” will be rolling down the bend at Retherford’s Farm Market: Zain will be at his family farm today (Sunday, Oct. 8) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. selling and signing posters, hats and t-shirts.

About Retherford’s

LOCATION: 4095 Maple Grove Road (Route 487), Benton Township

OFFERINGS: Produce, plants, seasonal flowers, pumpkins, antiques

SPECIAL ACTIVITIES IN OCTOBER: Corn maze, corn bus, playground, outdoor activities, train rides.

HOURS: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. every day (last maze entrance is 5:30). The Zain Train is scheduled to run Monday-Thursday 4-6 p.m. and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

ADMISSION:

Corn maze/ train ride combo-$15

Just corn maze (Mon-Thurs)-$10

Just train ride (Mon-Thurs)-$10

INFORMATION

https://www.facebook.com/RetherfordsFarmMarket

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.