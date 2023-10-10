WILKES-BARRE – An epic Halloween party of tricky potions and tasty treats bewitches The Hive Taphouse and Embers Terrace on Saturday, October 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Guests looking for a night of spooky fun are invited to Mohegan Pennsylvania for another year of Haunt at the Hive. On Halloween weekend, The Hive Taphouse and Embers Terrace will transform into one of the biggest Halloween hotspots in NEPA with featured foods, drink specials, live entertainment, and a ghoulish good time.

Halloween costumes are not required but definitely encouraged for this bone-chilling bash at the casino.

Those who dare may also enter the costume contest at their own risk. There are three categories for guests to serve up Halloween realness; Scariest, Most Original, and Best Couple or Group. The first-place winner in each category will win a $250 Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card. Photos taken upon registration and winners are announced at 11:00 p.m.

Central PA natives, Light Up The Moon, will rock the stage for Haunt at the Hive. This band puts on a show like no other, with a dynamic stage presence and an infectious energy that gets the entire audience engaged.

NEPA’s own Ken Norton also sets an acoustic vibe for the Halloween celebration at Embers Terrace.

Looking for a solid excuse to dress in your Halloween best and hit the town? Check out Haunt at the Hive this year at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

All guests must be 21 or older with valid ID to attend Haunt at the Hive. Costumes are not required; masks and full face paint are only allowed in the event spaces.